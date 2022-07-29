Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 12:33 pm
GALENA, Kan. — The Crusaders for Christ will be in concert at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Empire Mission Church, 1011 Columbus St.
Details: 417-358-5941.
