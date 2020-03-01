Kansas City writer uses Joplin's mining heritage as subject for her novel

What happens when life in Joplin during the mining era is reimagined to include a case of good vs. evil with some dashes of steampunk along the way?
The result is the first full-length novel by Kansas City-area graphic artist Desiree Ultican.
The work, known as “Empress of the Clouds,” is set in and among the Joplin mines during 1896 and 1897. It centers on a widow, Evaline “Evvy” Amstel, who strives to hold her life together along with her murdered husband’s airship company. Along the way, two villains — a Southern millionaire still sore about the end of the Civil War and a German count with an ax to grind — try to find a missing airship to arm it with weapons of mass destruction.
As Ultican describes it, Evvy is a “spunky resourceful heroine who doesn’t allow adversity and evil to overpower her but seizes control of her own destiny.”
Discovering her words
Like her main character, Ultican’s journey to writing her first novel came as she sought to find her own destiny.
A self-described “late starter,” Ultican began the book in 2010. It took a few years to grow the work from concept to completed effort, but the author, now 60, is pleased with the efforts.
“It was something I always wanted to do,” Ultican said. “Before that I had written a few short stories and poetry.”
As she was gaining steam with her novel, Ultican was diagnosed with a brain tumor. While it was benign, she wondered if that would be the end of her writing.
Instead, her recovery gave her the time needed to daydream and plot her novel. It also gave her the determination needed to finish the work.
Using Joplin
Initially, she considered placing the novel in Colorado. Research led her to the mines — and minerals they contained — in and around Joplin.
“It has quite a history,” Ultican said of Joplin in the late 1800s. “It was a rough and tumble area while the mines were going gangbusters.”
The Missouri native decided Joplin’s storied history would become the perfect setting for her novel.
Ultican said the addition of steampunk within her novel came because she found it gave a distinctive twist to her historical setting.
“I love the whole aura of mystery found within steampunk,” Ultican said. “I like the fact that most characters are inventors or tinkerers, where they take one thing and turn it into another.
“I also like the look of it and the use of Victorian items, gears and airships,” she said.
Airships play a prominent role in Ultican’s novel. In it, she imagines what Joplin would have been like if companies had utilized airships for their transportation needs and made the Southwest Missouri town a transportation hub.
“Airships are just a huge part of steampunk,” Ultican said. “I’ve always had an affinity for dirigibles. I collect old postcards, and have some from a person who went to Europe and flew in a Zeppelin/airship, and posted cards from the ship. I like imagining things in the sky.”
Ultimately, while she dreams up an alternative history, Ultican said she strived to keep the book realistic. Think of the book as an adventure — such as the TV shows of the past — that mixes drama, lessons of good and evil and even some fun in a special way.
“It has a strong heroine, who while brought up in a coddled upper class, marries an inventor,” Ultican said. “Circumstances throw her into a situation where she has to battle against evil. There’s a lot of intrigue and mystery.”
Along the way, Evvy works with local deputy Sean McTavish to right wrongs and save the day.
There’s even a “nefarious plot” woven within the pages about the Southern millionaire who is out to destroy the Union so his ideal utopian situation of the South regaining superiority can take place.
This includes using minerals — mined from Joplin — to create a laser as a new weapon of mass destruction.
Scene setting
Ultican used trips to Joplin, a visit to the Tri-State Mineral Museum and a book focusing on Jasper County History to create her setting.
“It gave me a sense of the community groups, how the city began, and what was happening when the mines took off,” Ultican said.
Another book, Larry Wood’s “Wicked Joplin,” helped fill in some of the gaps and give her another view of the era.
Some real-life personas, reimagined for the setting, appear in the novel, which Ultican said helps give the work a sense of reality.
She chose self-publishing over the traditional route after the novel languished with agents.
“I just wanted people to read it,” Ultican said. “As a graphic artist, I’ve helped several people put their books together, so I knew I could do it.”
Artist Howard David Johnson helped create the cover art.
Ultican said she hopes people read her book and develop an affinity for her characters. She admits while she set out to create an entertaining adventure, she developed an emotional connection with her heroine.
“I want people to feel like they went through a little bit of something, which took them out of everyday life,” Ultican said. “I want them to have a little bit of excitement and along the journey, find someone they care about.”
Currently the novel is available on Amazon, in both print and Kindle form. Ultican hopes to place it within area bookstores and boutiques by early summer.
