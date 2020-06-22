Two Southwest Missouri parks are among those that will offer free kayaking lessons this summer.
It is part of the Learn2 Paddle program offered by Missouri State Parks for those who want to learn more about the sport.
Programs will be offered at Stockton and Table Rock state parks, as well as at Current River, Wakonda, Pomme de Terre, Finger Lakes, Crowder, Knob Noster and St. Joe state parks.
Kayaks, paddle and instructors will be provided. Anyone wanting to go is asked to bring a life jacket due to COVID-19 concerns, but there also will be life jackets provided for those who need one. Participants must be at least 10 years old. Children 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
While the classes are free, registration is required. Go to mostateparks.com/learn2paddle to register. When on the registration website, participants will need to enter “Learn2” in the Search Text box. All slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. For some events, registration has opened; others have yet to open.
Dates and locations of classes are:
• 1-3 p.m. Friday, July 10, Current River State Park, near Salem. Registration is open.
• 10 a.m.-noon Friday, July 17, Pomme de Terre State Park, near Pittsburg. Registration is open.
• 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m., Saturday, July 18, Wakonda State Park, near La Grange. Registration is open.
• 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, Crowder State Park, near Trenton. Registration is open.
• 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 1, Current River State Park, near Salem. Registration opens today.
• 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 1, Stockton State Park, near Dadeville. Registration opens today.
• 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, Table Rock State Park, near Branson. Registration opens June 29.
• 1-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, Table Rock State Park, near Branson. Registration opens June 29.
• 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 8, Knob Noster State Park, near Knob Noster. Registration opens June 29.
• 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, Finger Lakes State Park, near Columbia. Registration opens July 6.
• 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, Wakonda State Park, near La Grange. Registration opens July 6.
• 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, Finger Lakes State Park, near Columbia. Registration opens July 6.
• 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, St. Joe State Park, near Park Hills. Registration opens July 20.
• 9-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, St. Joe State Park, near Park Hills. Registration opens July 20.
Visitors are asked to respect social distancing guidelines, to come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, and to stay home if sick.
For a list of participating state parks, registration dates and instruction dates, visit mostateparks.com/learn2paddle.
