2020 is officially a tough year. Let’s face it, the COVID-19 pandemic social-distancing, mask-wearing, hand-sanitizing existence is a challenge.
As we enter the holiday season and the third quarter of a seemingly never-ending pandemic, the changing seasons mirror our thoughts and feelings.
It’s hard to remain hopeful, when the world is turning 50 shades of gray accompanied by rain and lower temperatures.
One way I’ve kept hopes alive this year is to constantly remind myself of the gratitude in my life. Each instance is a spark of light that brings comfort into the gray gloom.
Each year on Thanksgiving, my husband and I have a tradition. We go old school and draw a turkey using one of our hands. Remember the kindergarten bird that0 turned the thumb into the turkey’s face, leaving the rest of the fingers as feathers? Yes, that’s what we do.
Using doodles and shapes, the fingers and palm are divided into smaller sections. Within each section we write down something that took place in the past year, or nondated things for which gratitude is a theme.
I’ve already started thinking about this year’s turkey and what might fill it’s feathers. Here are a few things:
• A new career. After a pre-COVID-19 layoff in May 2019, I now not only have a job but am embarking on a new career — one that I truly am enjoying.
• Our home. We downsized in 2018, not realizing God was preparing us for the past year and half. I’m grateful for where we live, and thankful we’ve got a place to call home.
• Our car. In 2018, I very reluctantly agreed we needed a new car — primarily for me to drive for my then job. I was hesitant to take on a car payment. It was another moment where I learned to trust God, even when I couldn’t see things clearly.
• My students. In 2020, I’ve been fortunate enough to “give birth” to some new/revised classes in a Northeast Oklahoma high school. That’s brought with it almost 90 students who are now officially part of my “kidlet tribe.” Maybe it’s the former children’s/youth pastor in me, but I love having the opportunity to pour into this generation, helping them find success. It’s an amazing gift I might have missed had I not trusted God.
• My husband. I’m so grateful for the husband, known locally as The Lawman. He’s stood by me even when the layoff stress turned to “first year teacher” stress. He’s been here helping me not only live in the moment, but to also to dream for the future.
• My family. This year, my nephew will graduate from community college and my niece has given birth to my first great-niece. My brother has a good job and is able to care for my parents, while I live a distance away. My father is thriving in retirement, and my mother is well and just a phone call away for encouragement. My cousin — who’s more like a sister — and her family continue to be an important part of my life. Frankly, we may not be a Rockwell portrait, but we love each other just the same — or even more.
• My pets. God knew I needed a tiny ball of black fluff on Election Day 2016 when the cat now known as #BatCat crawled in my car at the polling place for the ride home. The tiny, six-week-old, not-quite-tame cat has grown into a full-size feline that likes to sleep either curled up next to my legs or on my back, depending upon his mood. He also likes to entertain me by twirling in circles chasing his tail and by jumping at things when chasing everything from bugs to lights. He may like to bite my toes when he’s in a “biting/predator” mood, but he’s still my favorite to snuggle with after a long day in the classroom.
• My health. When you go months (OK, 15 to be exact) without health insurance post layoff, you never take health insurance for granted again. I’m grateful my new career comes with benefits — including retirement (yippee) — that will allow me to ensure my health remains good.
• My faith. Last but not least, I’m so grateful for my faith. It’s helped me not only navigate the weeks of the unknown after my layoff but also gave me the sustenance to survive the first nine weeks of teaching in a pandemic. My faith has been part of my life for decades. I still have the picture of me, standing next to my grandmother at a church potluck. What began as the faith of my parents and grandparents grew into a faith of my own.
At times, I’ve said in frustration that it would be easier to walk away from my faith — to allow my heart to grow hard, to cease caring. But ultimately, for me, it’s not. No matter what challenges come, it’s easier to tackle them knowing that it’s not just me facing the problem down. I’m doing so with the still, quiet presence of the Holy Spirit along with the other members of the Trinity.
So what are you thankful for this year? Why not take a few moments to jot down your thoughts, feelings and experiences. Post them in a prominent place in your house and use them as an anchor to remind you that, no matter what life brings, there’s always something to be thankful for in 2020 and beyond.
Kaylea M. Hutson-Miller is a teacher and freelance journalist who lives in Grove, Okla.
