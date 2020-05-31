Colored pencils, pens and a sketch pad. On the surface, they sound like supplies found in most art students’ possessions.
For me, those three items combined with my Bible pave a path to coping not only with the panic and the unknown surrounding COVID-19 but the regular events in life as well.
Before I tell you how it’s helped, here’s a bit of background about my life – which includes being both a journalist and a children’s pastor.
As a journalist, writing serves as my creative outlet. Words flowing on a page allow me to express everything going on in my world.
As a children’s pastor, I always seek ideas to help my students tap into their creative natures. In 2012, I discovered Sybil McBeth’s “Praying in Color.” It’s a method designed to combine art — through doodles and colors — with prayer. (For the noncolorful folks, McBeth has a “Praying in Black and White” that works in the same manor).
I found McBeth’s idea provided me with a different way to pray — especially when I was at a loss for words. Sitting in a waiting room, while a friend underwent a heart procedure, I found I could draw an image representing her, helping me lift her continually in prayer.
Initially, I used a sketchpad app on my iPad because it worked in that season of life. In 2015, a step away from a screen and to get back to the basics — with pencil and paper — drew me to pick up traditional supplies.
Since then, I’ve filled dozens of sketchbooks with prayers, drawings, thoughts and feelings. An introduction into Bible journaling, which combines a bit of scrapbooking with prayers, opened the door to add a decorative touch within the margins of my Bible.
Through it all, creative journaling has helped me process my joys and concerns, as well as happy moments and waves of grief. My journal — along with a rolled case filled with a rainbow assortment of colored pencils — is a constant companion.
Enter COVID-19. As the world began to shut down in March, the waves of collective grief began to fill our spirits. For me, it was a mirror to feelings I encountered last May when I was laid-off as a bi-weekly/weekly newspaper editor.
Now instead of just me riding the waves, everyone in my world is experiencing a sudden change in life. It left me processing things anew and dealing with everything associated with the pandemic’s leavings of grief, fear and unknown.
I wish I could say I started journaling immediately. I have a few sporadic images in my sketch book from the end of March and all of April. My creativity dropped. It felt like I was slogging through molasses in January. Everything — from writing stories, to helping a young friend faced with distance learning — took extra time.
At the beginning of May, I picked up my pencils. Using a combination of words and images, I poured out my feelings to God. As each sketch emerged, I began to process the things that just days before I could not express.
My wise cousin once told me to resist letting the swamp monsters win. I’ve taken her advice to heart, especially during COVID-19. Each sketch brings a new piece of hope, as I pray my way out of the swampy mire of fears and doubt.
Some days, I’m able to sketch something original. Other days, I search Pinterest for images related to a favorite scripture, quote or idea. I use the generated images as a launching pad for the cries of my heart.
Art journaling, praying in color, Bible journaling: Whatever it’s called, it’s a form of prayer that taps into a person’s creative/right-brained side of life. It can take the form of a simple piece of copy paper and a pencil, or it can be as elaborate as a sketchbook with colored pencils and pens, watercolors, markers and more.
So why journal? Journaling, for me, is a way to process things in a creative manner. It gives me chance to turn on my brain’s faucet, releasing things and feelings previously locked away.
Journaling allows me an outlet, a way to let go and let God work in my life. It has become an essential part of who I am and how I express my faith.
Kaylea M. Hutson-Miller is a freelance journalist who lives in Grove, Okla.
