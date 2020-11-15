For years, I’ve had the privilege of working with and watching students as they take on leadership opportunities.
This year, I’m blessed to witness a group of upperclassmen determined to make the best of a difficult time thanks mostly to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Call it an “adjust and pivot” year for students and teachers alike. The adage “write things in pencil, because it will change” is especially true this year.
Traditions, while important, often fall by the wayside as alterations are made to protect the safety of the entire school population.
This week, when a limitation on visitors and the need to go virtual because of factors outside of their control meant the traditional Veterans Day celebration assembly could not occur as usual, the students remained undeterred.
Working with the National Honor Society sponsors and other teachers, the crew organized a digital message pushed out to veterans via social media, a chicken to-go meal complete with mini pie and an assortment of hand-written thank you cards.
With homemade signs and patriotic music playing, students dished up the meals as veterans drove up for curbside service. Gloved volunteers passed the meals, pies, cards and bottles of water through the vehicle windows.
For more than an hour and half, students worked alongside teachers and administrators, to “whoop and holler” as the veterans drove up for the meals.
Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard — you name it, they came. Some alone, others with family members. All became emotional as the students cheered for them and asked about their years in the service.
You might wonder why, in the midst of COVID-19, serving meals this way became important for the students. Ultimately, two words sum up the students’ efforts — thank you.
They were determined to show thanks and appreciation to veterans — especially for those who had received a less-than-thankful welcome upon returning home.
I think it’s important that Veterans Day falls during the month of November. It reminds us to show gratitude to the people who serve our country as well as those who help make our lives better in so many ways.
Now as the pandemic moves into its ninth month, we can learn from the students — how a kind word, accompanied by a smile, can bring about some much needed human contact for people.
This week, in the midst of life’s business, take time to thank someone who crosses your path — be it your mail carrier, your child’s teacher or the clerk at the grocery store. Take time to express appreciation to those who might not hear it on a regular basis.
Make a choice to spread kindness, gratefulness and cheer rather than anger, disgust and hate. You may find rather than blessing others, you instead bless yourself.
KAYLEA M. HUTSON-MILLER is a teacher and freelance journalist who lives in Grove, Okla.
