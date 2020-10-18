If there’s ever a time to rely on your faith, it’s during your first year of teaching — especially when it takes place during a pandemic. Without relying on God, life would be pretty dismal right now.
Trust me; I know. I’m a high school teacher, embarking on a new career in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. I teach about 90 students in four sections of freshman speech, one in drama and one in debate at a Northeast Oklahoma high school.
It’s amazing, fabulous and difficult, all rolled into one package. It’s also where God has called me to be in this moment, for such a time as this.
But I digress. Let’s go to the beginning. My journey in the education field started long before COVID-19. It began during the fall 2018 semester, when two former professors asked me to be the fill-in adviser for the student newspaper at Missouri Southern State University.
I stepped into the role, juggling on campus duties with my real life — serving as an editor for two newspapers in Northeast Oklahoma. I chose to make the transition because the professors who convinced me to join their ranks were also among the same professors who helped shape my career.
By Christmas, I knew I was ready to leave the newsroom and join the people who inspire students. I took a step of faith and applied for an alternative certification for teaching journalism.
I figured I could choose my exit from the paper, if and when a teaching job opened in the area. Little did I know another plan was in the works — one God used to help me even when it came packaged as a layoff.
The significant changes coming to journalism meant I would be jobless in May 2019, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
What man meant as a detraction, God — and a few people he placed in my path — used to help me find my way into the classroom more than a year later.
Thanks to Carol Stark, I got off the mat less than a week post-layoff, when she asked me to write a story on flooding in the area.
Other assignments soon followed for The Joplin Globe, Tulsa World, a farm magazine and for a chamber book publication. I juggled writing while substituting so I could get in-class experience.
One year to the day of my layoff, I was hired to teach at my current high school — given the awesome yet terrifying opportunity to build a new class designed to inspire freshmen, along with rejuvenating a drama and debate program with historic roots.
The job meant I went from covering COVID-19 as a journalist to being on the front lines in front of my classes.
It’s given me a whole new perspective. I’ve worked with students before — in another career, I served as a youth pastor. This time, however, my witness remains nonverbal, simply a piece of who I am, as I interact with those who come within my path.
Teacher friends jokingly told me there’s nothing like “first-year teacher tired.” I’d counter it with “there’s nothing like first-year teacher tired, in the midst of an ever-changing pandemic.”
I’ve said this becomes most apparent when I come home from school, only to fall asleep until the next morning. I’ll admit I’ve done this more often than not — especially after an extremely long day.
Then there are the changes. Just as I learned to do something, situations beyond my control would mean systems had to be updated, additional needs had to be met or students were in need of comfort.
A fellow teacher recently polled her students. When asked, all said they were feeling depressed, on top of experiencing anxiety.
For my students, the anxiety and depression manifests itself as apathy — students put off doing work simply because they are absolutely overwhelmed by life.
So where does faith come into play? I’ve taped a sticky note to my laptop reading “God’s got this” — a constant refrain I lived by during the season of layoff. Now it reminds me that God’s holding me, like a shepherd holds a sheep, no matter what life dishes my way.
It also reminds me to remain positive and keep an attitude of grace with my students as many navigate their first year of high school during uncertain times.
Morning prayers, with my husband and then as I disinfect tables in my room, remind me to center my life in my belief in God. It also helps me remember to pray for each student who will sit in my room throughout the day.
Life doesn’t promise to always be Skittles and rainbows, but with faith, it becomes a journey full of adventures.
I’m not sure I could be the teacher I am today without my faith. God’s truly got everything in hand. I just have to be willing and open to receiving the message.
So how am I surviving the first year of teaching amid COVID-19? Through prayer, journaling, sleep, my husband’s love, the support of mentors and friends, and of course, lots and lots of chocolate.
No matter what happens, I know I’ve been called to this moment in time. I’m here for a purpose. I’m here for my students — and for that, I’m forever grateful.
