Kaylea M. Hutson-Miller: What is your word for the coming year?

It was December 2006. Working as a journalist, I wanted to find a way to add some intentionality into my life.
I wanted to find a way to focus, and in reality, give myself something to seek out beyond the next story.
I stumbled across an idea — pick a word and use it as a way to add to — rather than resolving to stop — in the new year. It would be a way to see the world a bit differently, beyond the everyday things.
So I chose “Wonder” for my word. With that, a now 14-year journey filled with wonder, simplicity, dreams, rest and more, got underway.
Each year, toward the end of December, I start looking for my word for the coming year. Sometimes the words come easily, as they relate to things or habits I want to establish in my world. Other times — well, they come as God hits me over the head with the proverbial two-by-four.
I’ve found that God uses the word to guide and teach me as I face new challenges or experiences. Some years I’ve added a second word midyear (I’m a wordy girl, OK?). For the most part, I’ve focused on one item or idea.
In 2019, my word was “Delight.” A wee bit burned out with juggling two jobs, my marriage and the demands of life, I wanted to take a step back and find delight in even the smallest things.
It’s amazing, looking back on my year, how God used the word in unexpected ways. Midyear, I found myself sans both jobs — one because of the end of a contract, the other because of newspaper reductions across the country.
When most might find sadness or a bit of anger, I found a season of delight (OK, yes, after the sadness, anger, hurt and everything associated with doors shutting unexpectedly).
While I entered the year focusing on finding delight in external factors, God used the word to remind me delight comes when one is truly living in his will.
This year, I’ve picked the word “Bloom.” I started December thinking my word would either be purpose or time — as both are lessons I’ve been learning in my post layoff life. But then, bloom began to emerge as a strong contender.
I’ve recently started growing house plants again (I’ll admit my thumb has turned blacker than green in recent years). Part of this venture included working to save a peace lily that had withered from a thriving plant to a root with a few leaves.
In the past seven months, I’ve watched as new life has come to the plant. I’ve transplanted it from a plastic foam cup to other vessels as it’s gained in size.
This plant and other things shown to me through prayer and journaling led me to my word for 2020. I realized God’s been at work in the last few months nurturing my soul and planting the seeds for a future.
It’s sounds colloquial, but it’s true. A new garden of opportunities has sprouted out of the grey soil of the layoff. It has made me excited to see what 2020 has in store for my life as I focus on blooming in multiple areas within my career and my spiritual life.
My word has grown to be more than just letters on a page. It’s my way of saying “OK God, here’s where I am, use me as you will.” It’s my prayer for the new year. A prayer I hope will be answered in a multitude of new and exciting ways.
Other words
So, what’s your word? How are you using it to grow in your faith and as a person this year?
I posed these questions to friends to see how they discovered their word for the year.
This is the fourth year Melissa Dodd has picked a word.
A pastor and district superintendent within the United Methodist Church Missouri Area Conference, Dodd used the process of finding a word through prayer and discernment to set a focus for her coming year.
Dodd said her first word, picked in 2017, was “Lose. As she wrote the word on her kitchen chalkboard, she added notes of what she thought the word would entail — everything from lose weight to finding ways to strengthen what she jokingly calls her “recovering control freak” tendencies.
As the year unfolded, she discovered God had other things in store for her life — including helping her deal with the unexpected death of her father and a change in career direction.
Her word for 2020 is “Do.” As an overthinker, Dodd says she can think about things ad nauseam without doing them.
“I joke that I have some great blogs in my head, I just have to write them,” Dodd said with a laugh. “I have lots of ideas for adventures but never take them beyond notes.”
With it freshly written on her kitchen chalkboard, Dodd hopes the word will help her take ideas and things from her head and make them a reality.
“I hope that by Dec. 31, 2020, I will have created a habit that is more action,” Dodd said.
Jessica Tuttle, a mom of two, picked the word “Pursuit” for her 2020 word. Tuttle believes God has used the last few months to place her — and her husband — in circumstances that. they believe will shape the future.
“We believe God has a ministry for us to do together,” Tuttle said. “Who knows what will come of it, but it’s exciting, and I’m expecting the year to be an adventure either way.”
Tuttle said her words, a habit which began in 2015, gives her a way to focus as she’s praying. It also provides some needed motivation. Her past words included intentionality, renew, awakening and steadfast.
“I pray about the word, write it down along with notes and scripture in the back of my Bible,” Tuttle said, adding God has used the words to help her seek him without distraction.
Amy Silver started her journey with a word in 2012. At first, she focused on statements, then she found she could cut her thoughts down into a single word each year.
She’s found having a focus for her life has provided a lot of help and hope, as she continues to move forward past a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis.
Silver uses the month of January to find her word, using focused questions and journaling in her planner to determine what she hopes to accomplish for the coming year for herself and her family, which includes five children.
“It keeps me looking at what I can do, rather than the things taken away from me,” Silvers said. “It would be easy to have a pity party for myself.”
Writing everything down helps, she said, because her chronic illness often leads to periods of forgetfulness.
“I use my planner because it gives me a game plan,” Silvers said. “It helps me take it deeper, to think about how I want it to impact my family and myself.”
Silvers is exploring two words as she enters 2020 — “Peace” and “Relationships.” She is leaning toward peace because of things she continues to learn from God.
“This keeps you focused on an attribute or character you want to see growth in,” Silvers said. “Whether it’s a plant, person or habit, you have to feed, water and care for it deliberately and intentionally. I think you get what you put into it.”
Words
Kaylea M. Hutson-Miller’s chosen words over the years:
2007: Wonder and Seek
2008: Simplicity and Joy
2009: Dream and Hope
2010: Half-Full and See
2011: New and Renew
2012: Rest and Sabbath
2013: Imagine and Rejoice
2014: Laugh and Love
2015: Grace and Dignity
2016: Be (present)
2017: Seize (the moment)
2018: Unplug
2019: Delight
2020 : Bloom
