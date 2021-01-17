For the past 14 years, I’ve begun each year not with a resolution but rather a focus on a single word.
It started in January 2007 as a way to add some intentionality into life. A focus, if you will, to seek out something beyond the next story or news cycle.
The first year, I chose the word wonder. I still remember the picture I used to illustrate my word — icicles hanging off my car tire from the wretched ice storm. I still remember the sense of wonder I had as I looked at the beauty of those frozen strands of water amid the cold, dreary weather.
Other words such as joy, rest and imagine soon followed as I continued to seek out a word each December to use as a guiding force for the coming year.
Last year, I picked the word “bloom.” I wanted to see where life would take me as I ventured into a new world of freelance journalism and substitute teaching. I asked myself “How will I bloom?’ “How will I grow?” and “What would I learn in 2020?”
Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, things bloomed in my life. I developed a strong writing portfolio and found myself with a multitude of opportunities.
Then in May, I was given the opportunity to teach high school students through speech, drama and debate classes at a northeastern Oklahoma high school. I watched as my new career bloomed and as my own students bloomed in their various disciplines.
Now, as we start 2021 and my second semester of teaching, I find myself picking the word “voice.”
Sometimes, I find a word because it relates to a habit or something I want to establish in my life. Other times, the words come as God “hits me over the head” with the proverbial two-by-four.
But this year, my mid-December bout of COVID-19 along with the death of two friends from the same virus, left me struggling to do more than stare at the blank sketchbook page. I was empty and tired.
Normally, I know my word by January 1. This time, it would be a full week into 2021 — as I continued to recover and grieve for my friends — before my word finally emerged.
It would come, as the fog of COVID-19 faded, as I returned to school to say goodbye to my first semester speech students all while welcoming four new classes of freshmen into the fold.
At first, I thought I would use the word “stories”; I often tell my students everyone has a story, you just have to ask the right questions. Then, as I struggled, prayed and waited, the word “voice” moved into the forefront of my mind.
Ultimately, I chose voice for two reasons. First, I want to continue to give voice to a variety of written pieces, as I help people tell their stories. Second, I want to help my students find their own voices as they learn to speak, act and debate in front of a variety of audiences.
In fact, #FindYourVoice is emerging this month as the motto designed to propel our growing competitive speech, drama and debate team into 2021.
Through each humorous or dramatic script, written speech or debate argument, my desire is to help my students develop the tools they need to find verbal success.
I pray God will use my word to help me find new ways to use my own voice, in ways beyond my wildest dreams. Just as I challenge my students to be courageous, to think beyond their limits, I, too, want to challenge myself to do the same.
Parting thoughts
Each year, my word grows beyond the letters on a page. It’s my way of saying “OK, God, here’s where I am, use me as you will.” It’s becomes my prayer for the new year. A prayer I hope will be answered in a multitude of new and exciting ways.
So, what’s your word? How are you using it to grow in your faith and as a person this year? What word will you choose to guide your life in 2021? What is your prayer for the new year?
Words to remember
Below are Kaylea M. Hutson-Miller’s chosen words over the years:
• 2007: Wonder and seek
• 2008: Simplicity and joy
• 2009: Dream and hope
•2010: Half-full and see
• 2011: New and renew
• 2012: Rest and sabbath
•2013: Imagine and rejoice
•2014: Laugh and love
•2015: Grace and dignity
•2016: Be (present)
•2017: Seize (the moment)
•2018: Unplug
•2019: Delight
•2020 : Bloom
