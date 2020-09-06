Beth Buchanan puts together two school lunches a day — one for her, as a teacher, the other for her son Wade, a kindergartener.
While she usually takes leftovers for her lunch, Wade’s meal is dictated by health-related issues.
Knowing lactose is often a trigger for his headaches, Buchanan said packing his lunch helps them know for sure what he’s eating on any given day.
Buchanan said she tries to keep things simple. Wade loves no-crust sandwiches, applesauce and cookies. She also lets him pick one different thing each week — such as cheese puffs, grapes, muffins or a cookie — to help keep things interesting.
Buchanan and her mom, Dianna Wall, work together doing meal prep each week.
“(She) helps me get it all organized,” Buchanan said. “This makes mornings go by so much faster, since we both have to get to school. Each day, I pull it out, open the packages and put them in Ziploc bags.”
The bags, she said, are easy for Wade to open and eat from at school.
“They have to eat quick and there are several kids there at once, so opening each package and putting things in Ziploc bags helps him be independent during lunch,” Buchanan said.
Buying “grab and go” items in bulk, she said, also helps keep the cost down when planning the menus.
“Keep it simple. Stick to foods they like, and don’t over think it. That’s what my mom keeps telling me,” she said with a laugh.
Sticking with nutrition
Desiree Stuart, a physician’s assistant with the Mercy Webb-City school-based clinic, said it’s important to find ways to keep snacks and meals healthy for students.
As a mom of four with two school-aged children, Stuart tries to look at the menus as they are released each month, to plan out the days her children will eat school lunches versus the days they bring their meals from home.
Her kids, she said, love to pack their meals in bento lunch boxes because of the multiple compartments.
Bento is a single-portion takeout or home-packed meal common in Asian cultures where rice is the main staple food. A traditional bento box holds rice or noodles, some kind of meat and some kind of vegetables, all in one container.
Stuart said she strives to have her children’s meals revolve around the main food groups, ensuring they have a protein — either a small sandwich or meat/cheese roll-up, fruits and veggies.
“It’s tough, because meal prep takes a lot of time,” Stuart said. “Not all parents have the luxury of being able to meal prep. Because of that, our tendency is to pick something which is shelf stable or prepackaged.”
Those foods, she said, carry the risk of having an increased amount of sugars, fats and other nondesirable items.
She encourages parents to consider purchasing cheese sticks, yogurt, pre-sliced apples, and/or grab-and-go carrots with ranch dressing, rather than chips or other snack items.
For her son, she tries to keep hard-boiled eggs, as well as cheese and turkey or ham available. Her daughter, who needs to focus on protein in her meals, may pack meat jerky, meat/cheese roll-ups, or peanut butter with fruit or veggies.
Other healthy options include different kinds of nuts, such as almonds and cashews, mixed with raisins. Buying items in bulk and mixing together rather than purchasing traditional “trail mix” helps eliminate the candy often placed in store-bought mix.
Stuart said she tries to make the lunches with homemade foods so they are as fresh as possible for her children.
“The key is protein,” Stuart said. “A lot of people aren’t getting enough of it. Their diets are carb-heavy.”
Meats, nuts, dairy — along with fiber — helps a student stay full throughout the day. For those on a vegetarian diet, Stuart recommends using a soy-based protein such as tofu.
“Start with the main course with protein,” Stuart said. “A protein-heavy breakfast and lunch will help them go longer in the day so they don’t come home tired and cranky.”
Monitoring serving sizes based upon the child’s age is another thing to remember. Also, planning to include a moderate amount of carbs is important.
“We can all have more carb/fat-dense foods but in moderation,” Stuart said. “The rule of thumb is to eat the rainbow. Make sure your plate is (colorful) with fresh foods. You don’t have to have cookies and chips every day.”
Stuart said it’s never too early to develop heart-healthy habits — especially when it comes to cholesterol.
“Starting healthy eating habits early sets us up for success in the long run,” Stuart said. “Talk to your kids about healthy food habits. Teach them they don’t have to eat all of their food.”
She also recommends teaching children to limit sugary drinks and juices and instead think about water or low-fat milk. This helps students to not drink all of their calories.
“It’s easy to add calories all day, if all you are drinking is nonwater drinks,” Stuart said. “I tell my kids if they are still hungry, to go grab a tall glass of water and drink that. If they are still hungry 15 minutes later, then we’ll talk about snacks.”
For parents who cannot meal prep, Stuart recommends taking time to teach children how to make healthy choices in the school cafeteria.
“It’s all about baby steps,” she said. “Changing little things at a time. Kids learn to eat what they see us eating. Encourage healthy habits at home as well.”
