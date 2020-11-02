An hour before dawn, you're sitting comfortably in a ladder stand that you hung two months before firearms deer season. The temperature is in the upper teens. No breeze. You can see your breath. It's quiet, peaceful and serene.
Best of all, the rut is in full swing. Deer are on the move.
You're dressed in several layers to stay warm. Gloves and boots are insulated and lined to keep your hands and feet toasty and dry.
Heavy frost blankets Mother Earth. The sun eventually peeks over the horizon, casting a soft glow over the landscape. With every passing minute, the sun rises as the moon fades from view.
Shortly thereafter, you hear crunching leaves. Your heartbeat quickens — then begins to thump. Your throat tightens. Breathing becomes difficult. The anticipation of harvesting the mammoth 16-point, 200-class buck captured on your game camera is overwhelming. You pray he'll walk the same trail in front of your stand and not detect your scent, snort and flee with tail held high.
Optimism is high. Your rifle is loaded and ready for action, optics of the scope clean, crisp and zeroed.
Out of the corner of your eye, you see movement. It’s the flickering of a tail — but not the tail you want to see.
The body of a gray squirrel scratching for acorns hops into view. A deep breath is followed by a huge sigh. Your heart bounces off a couple of the ladder rungs to the ground.
After your heartbeat returns to normal, you become more comfortable as the sun continues to rise overhead. The disappointment becomes more tolerable.
A few minutes later, you detect another rustling of leaves. A fat opossum waddles into view as quickly as it disappears into a brushy thicket.
Jumping from limb to limb of red oak and hickory trees, squirrel activity picks up greatly. The rodents vocalize in a language only they can understand. For the time being, their activity becomes your major form of entertainment.
A wily coyote trots out of the timber into an open field. His hide glistens in the sunlight. By now, a fair amount of frost has melted. He takes a few calculated sneaky steps, stops, then pounces on his prey in short grass. He is rewarded for his efforts; a field mouse dangles from his mouth. The coyote then sits a spell, proud of his hunting savvy, then downs his breakfast with powerful jaws. After soaking up the sun's rays for a while, he retreats back into the timber.
Later, a raccoon climbs a tree within 15 yards of where you are sitting. You freeze like a statue. He sticks around for a while, then panics and leaves. No telling what spooked him.
Ten minutes later, a bobcat emerges from the timber into the open field in search of a meal. He wasn’t as fortunate as the coyote but will eventually be successful because there is a stubbornness about him.
A gang of seven mature gobblers with long beards appear under your stand. You would've been tickled pink to have taken any of them during the spring season.
By now, the frost has totally melted. To your chagrin, the monarch buck still hasn't showed.
You climb out of your stand around noon to grab a bite of lunch at camp. Too excited to eat breakfast because it's the opening day of firearms deer season, your stomach is now growling in hunger pangs.
Unlike the wild animals of the forest, you're grateful you don't have to hunt for food to ensure your survival. Granted, harvesting the wall hanger of your dreams would’ve put a winter’s supply of venison in the freezer.
But that’s not the point.
There's so much more to deer hunting than that. The camaraderie of swapping stories in deer camp around a blazing fire at night is only one of too many perks to mention. Although the morning didn't end in a trophy buck harvest, your time wasn't wasted. Would the time have been better served nestled by a fireplace drinking a cup of steaming hot cocoa?
Not in a trillion years. Waiting hours on stand without a harvest wasn't an albatross around your neck. It never is. You had a front-row seat to all Mother Nature had to offer.
It's the greatest show on earth.
Keith Costley lives in Baxter Springs, Kan., and is an avid fisherman and hunter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.