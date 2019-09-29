With Missouri’s deer and turkey archery season underway, hunters are taking up residence in tree stands and ground blinds clad in camouflage clothing. I’m going to share my two cents on wearing not only camo but also florescent orange.
Some hunters have countless camo shirts, pants, coats, vests, hats, gloves, boots and face masks in an array of patterns and colors that have proven effective in multiple settings. Others have experienced a tremendous amount of harvesting success wearing only one or two camo outfits. Experience is always the best teacher. Wear what gives you the most confidence in the field.
Camo clothing and bow hunting for whitetail, mule deer, elk, bear and moose (you name it) go together like a burger and fries or eggs and bacon. One without the other would be out of place. However, for small upland game hunting (squirrels, rabbits, quail, pheasants, etc.), I see no benefit to dressing in camo. When it comes to safety, it has the potential of doing more harm than good because hunters are on the move. There’s no need to blend in to the environment.
When hunting with a partner or in a group for small and upland game, it’s wise to wear — at a minimum — a fluorescent orange game vest and hat. The same goes during firearms deer hunting — orange is imperative. You can’t wear too much.
As a kid and during my early adult years, a brown game jacket and matching brush pants to fend off briars when tromping the fields for small and upland game was the norm. How unsafe we hunters were for blending into the environment. It took several years, but companies and hunters eventually caught on and incidents have decreased drastically as a result of wearing bright orange clothing when shooting at fast-moving flushing game. Thank goodness!
In Missouri and many other states, hunters are required by law to wear a fluorescent orange hat and an upper garment void of a camo pattern. And the upper garment — be it a vest, coat, hoodie or shirt — has to display a minimum number of square inches to be legal. That’s a good thing.
But back to camo clothing. Is it really essential for hunters to have a closet stuffed with camo of varied patterns and colors to be successful in the field? It doesn’t hurt, but I don’t think so. And this opinion comes from a scribe who has purchased more camo clothing than he’ll use in three lifetimes.
A few years ago after work, I pulled into the garage, got out of the truck, retrieved a box call from my turkey vest, went back outside and stood with my back leaning against a large red oak tree. I was some 30 yards south of my home facing the timber. It was the spring turkey season.
Knowing there was a fair population of turkeys on my 20 acres, I did a short sequence of low-volume yelps in the event a gobbler was within spitting distance. I didn’t want to be too aggressive and spook any birds to the next county.
Before making the last yelp, a mature longbeard cut off my sequence by gobbling.
I repeated the sequence and cadence, but this time, the thunderous gobble was closer. The bird closed the gap quickly. For grins and giggles, I decided to play with the bird by mixing in a few clucks and purrs.
The bird gobbled so much that I thought he was going to get a sore throat.
In less than three minutes, the gobbler seemed to magically appear at less than 15 yards. The longbeard was hot to trot, frantically searching for a new girlfriend that he had every reason to believe was calling to him. All the while, I froze like a statue. The only movement was an occasional blink of my eyes — not enough to bust the big bird.
Some 10 minutes later, the lovesick gobbler departed the scene upset and lonely. What’s interesting is that the bird hadn’t a clue I was there. However, he was so close at times that I could have all but poked him with a stick. It was the closest encounter I’ve had with a gobbler without harvesting it.
What’s interesting is that I was wearing my school clothes: a bright red short-sleeve open-collared oxford shirt, beige trousers, socks and dress shoes. My arms and face stood out like a sore thumb.
On another hunt, I was wearing orange, just sitting just inside the timber in a portable chair to help break my outline. A fawn approached and fed on pasture grasses 3 feet in front of me. I didn’t see her mother. Maybe she had been harvested and the little fellow was on its own.
“What do you think you’re doing?” I said a minute or two later, audibly from my position downwind.
The fawn looked my direction as I remained frozen in place. After looking at me for a few seconds, the fawn lowered its head and resumed feeding.
“Hey, little guy! Get out of here!” I yelled while clapping my hands four or five times.
Then and only then did the fawn scamper out of sight.
Another time, wearing orange during firearms season in northern Missouri, I was walking slowly in the bottom of a deep ditch when I spied the movement of an eight-point buck trotting my direction. I locked as solid as a bird dog on point. In a matter of a few seconds, the buck stopped and presented a broadside shot at 6 feet. When he looked away, I slowly raised my rifle and deposited a 100-grain projectile behind the crease of his left shoulder. The rest was history.
On both hunts, I didn’t wear a stitch of camo.
No doubt, the closer your patterns and colors match the environment, the better. On many sets, though, it’s not mandatory in the harvesting of big game. Manufacturers of camo clothing want you to think otherwise. It’s all about the money, of course.
The most up-to-date expensive camo clothing on the market is rendered useless if you move at the wrong time — cough, sneeze, fail to silence your cellphone, the wind changes direction, etc. Any number of mishaps can bust a sportsman on a hunt.
Camo clothing is only a small part of the equation.
Keith Costley lives in Baxter Springs, Kan., and is an avid fisherman and hunter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.