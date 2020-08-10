A bass jig is Chad Allison’s go-to lure, especially when fishing Ozark impoundments.
“The jig is a confidence bait for me,” the Carl Junction angler told me after maintaining his lead during the final round to capture first-place honors in the co-angler division of the Costa FLW Series Central Division opener in April 2018.
Allison’s passion for jig fishing paid big dividends when he came from behind on the final day of competition to win the co-angler 2019 Costa FLW Series National Championship on Lake Cumberland in Kentucky.
“If I’m struggling, I know that I can pick up a jig year-round and catch fish,” Allison said. “I’ve probably in the last three or four years thrown a jig more than any other lure."
And for good reason.
Jigs, configured in a multitude of weights, sizes, shapes and colors, are no longer considered seasonal lures. Used primarily for decades in cool water, anglers have discovered the lure is also effective in warm water.
Although primarily known for catching largemouth bass in open water, jigs also excel in and around the edges of cover. Hot spots include boat docks, lily pads, brush, submerged trees and lay-down logs. Just about any type of cover will do.
With that in mind, jigs are considered by many anglers to be one of the most versatile lures in bass fishing — if not the most versatile and, arguably, the most productive bass lure ever.
Count this scribe among one of those anglers. I thoroughly enjoy fishing with slow-moving, bottom dragging-and-hopping lures.
Some anglers are so confident that — like Allison — if they could only fish with only one lure, the venerable jig would get the nod.
And why is that?
Jigs are excellent for landing trophy-sized bass, the lunkers worthy of taxidermy mounts.
If you doubt me, ask Bill Crusa, my father-in-law. I’ve seen him land several bass over 6 pounds on Table Rock Lake with a jig and pig. And that was decades ago, when rods weren't nearly as sensitive as they are today.
Allison said he likes to tweak his lures to make them more effective. And that is what he did a while back when he designed a jig for JaKKed Baits in Springfield. Packaged as “Allison’s A-JaKK," his creation was instrumental in capturing his national championship.
Three of his prototypes were used on an Alabama rig, often referred to as an “umbrella rig."
“I threw the Alabama rig with the prototypes of the heads that I made for it,” Allison explained. “I had 15 of the prototypes with me that weren’t available to buy yet.”
Allison didn’t completely reinvent the wheel but made subtle changes to a common bass jig head to create his own version.
Sometimes minor adaptations to lures can make all the difference in the world when it comes to catching fish.
The eye molded to the lead head of the Allison jig angles away from the hook's point. This change, although simple in nature, is "conducive to more hook sets," Allison told me.
The razor-sharp hook, also molded to the lead head, is 4/0 — an unusual size for bass jigs, Allison said. Also, the hook isn’t thick but strong enough for fighting large bass. It's still flexible for bending in order to be freed from dreaded hangups such as logs, rocks, etc.
There’s a good-sized barb just below the jig’s head to aid in keeping the bait of choice in place.
“It’s on the market now,” Alison said. “I know some guys who are winning some money on them."
Allison continued: "A couple of guys who fish locally are using them. They bought them when they first came out and have had some good tournament success."
Allison’s jigs can be purchased in four sizes and three colors from Bud's Bait in Joplin and Lew’s Sportsman’s Factory Outlet and JaKKed Baits in Springfield. Allison’s jigs can also be purchased online at budsbait.com and jakkedbaits.com.
Allison said he has other ideas in the works for designing new lures.
“I’m always looking to do something different, something the fish haven’t seen before,” Allison concluded.
