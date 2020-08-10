Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.