The plan was to hunt an afternoon set two weeks ago on private land near Mound City, Kansas, on the final day of the regular firearms deer season. Mother Nature spewed sleet, ice and snow, nixing the trip and my last opportunity to harvest a deer in 2019.
This is the first year since 1985 that I’ve failed to put at least one deer in the freezer. Far from disgruntled, it’s been a roller coaster ride — nearly 35 years of wonderful memories.
Along with being unlucky this year, striking out is partly my fault. For reasons unbeknownst to me, I just couldn’t (as hard as I tried) get in the mood to go hunting this fall with my crossbow.
“What’s wrong with me?” I asked my wife.
“Nothing,” Cheryl replied. “If you don’t feel like going, then don’t. Bow hunting is not something you have to do.”
Not scratching the itch to bow hunt felt really strange. Before the start of the 2018 Missouri regular firearms deer season, which started around the middle of November, I had harvested two deer during the early portion of the archery season.
My wife and I moved from northwest Joplin in 2018 to Baxter Springs, Kansas. This year, I chose to hunt deer exclusively in the Sunflower State.
In early January, I sat on stand for two frigid days during the antlerless season near Mound City. No deer were sighted.
In mid-September, I went on a guided two-day muzzleloader hunt with a friend on private land near Topeka. Despite seeing many signpost rubs, intersecting trails and tracks, I didn’t see any deer.
Before inclement weather arrived earlier this month, I hunted whitetails for three days — again near Mound City — during the firearms season. To my umbrage, at dusk I observed the waving of three flags. The deer disappeared quickly through thick, gnarly brush. Rubbing salt in the wound, the whitetails snorted off and on within earshot for the next 20 to 30 minutes. All I could do was sit, frown, grit my teeth, growl and later complain to the hunting party about my untimely misfortune.
In all, I spent only seven days afield hunting deer over the past 365 days. For sportsmen with full-time jobs, that may be a considerable slice of their time off work, but not for me. I’m retired. My only job is that of a substitute teacher. I set my schedule and amount of hours and days worked.
I could easily blame my lack of harvesting success on a variety of factors, such as advanced age, severe allergies where sneezing and coughing isn’t conducive to harvesting deer, aching bones, joints, etc. I refuse to play that hand.
New Year’s Day marks the start of another antlerless deer season for Unit 11 in the Sunflower State. If I bag a deer, the results will still be the same: It will count for 2020, not 2019.
Friend's advice
I recently shared a friend’s advice that was given to me on the second morning of the 2017 Missouri regular firearms deer season. We were hunting together in an enclosed elevated tower stand on my property in northwest Joplin when a nine-point buck presented multiple broadside harvesting opportunities at a hundred yards.
I inadvertently misquoted Brett’s advice: “Don’t hesitate to shoot a deer on the first day of the season that you wouldn’t shoot on the last day of the season.”
It wasn’t opening day, but the season was young. In his quote, “wouldn’t” should’ve been “would."
“Don’t hesitate to shoot a deer on the first day of the season that you would shoot on the last day of the season.”
Allowing deer to walk early in the season is a gamble for a variety of reasons. As the season progresses, particularly the firearms season, pressured whitetails become more difficult to kill.
Although not pressured by Brett, who had already bagged a buck, I abandoned my game plan of holding out for a trophy buck that I’d seen during the archery season, therefore shooting a nine-pointer.
Shortly after noon, the record-class bruiser with antlers at least 2 feet wide made a couple of harvesting appearances. There was a marked change in my demeanor — from pleasant to downright cranky.
In this scenario, a punched tag on a buck with a smaller rack has a way of doing that.
Commented
