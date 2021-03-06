Reviewing five-star hunting and fishing gear is always a pleasure.
That said, the following two products were purchased from my personal savings. To avoid conflict of interest, I don’t review complimentary gear.
With that understanding, one exemplary product is the Piranta Edge skinner knife. I deplore field-dressing big game with dull knives. Unsharpened blades are more dangerous than sharp ones. It makes the task more difficult. This is where the Piranta Edge shines.
With a typical lock-blade design, the compact Piranta Edge (weighing only 1.52 ounces) is manufactured in several colors and designs. It comes with 12 factory-tuned interchangeable surgical stainless steel #60A clip point blades. The cat’s meow: The ultra-thin blades are not designed to be resharpened. They’re disposable.
The handle is made of ABS plastic with rubber inserts, providing a sure grip for improved control. Ambidextrous thumb studs are conducive to one-hand opening.
Excellent for gutting, skinning, caping and deboning, the corrosion-resistant blades aren’t designed to cut through tough tendons, bones and severing joints. I use a sturdier Buck 110 knife for cutting through the brisket to make field-dressing less difficult. Some hunters use an axe or bone saw.
Used as designed, I’ve removed the entrails of countless white-tailed deer with the Piranta Edge without snapping a blade. With a blade length of only 2.75 inches and overall length of just over 7 inches, this mighty little warrior gets the job done with ease on all big game — including elk.
The handle of my knife is high-visibility orange, which is identical in color to the attire required by several state wildlife departments for hunters to wear during their firearms deer seasons. It’s difficult to lose in high grass and leaves when gutting a big-game animal.
Piranta four-pack blade removers are available for purchase. Never having used them, I use a micro pair of pliers for safely removing and installing new blades.
Just so you know, there are other brands on the market where the manufacturer claims the blades can safely be changed at the push of a button for rapid deployment. That could be true, but I’m sticking with my Piranta. I’m not into rapid deployment nor field-dressing deer quickly. With crazy-sharp blades, I want my movements to be deliberate and slow.
Having chased white-tails for nearly a half-century, I’ve gutted more than a hundred deer. It’s best to take your time regardless of the knife you use. There’s no point — pardon the pun — of recklessly cutting yourself.
Insulated boots
A few years ago, when rubber boots specifically designed for hunting swamped the market, I jumped on the bandwagon and bought a pair. Several pairs later, I have no regrets. It sure beats bending over with a Santa Claus belly to tie boot laces.
When Cabela’s Zoned Comfort Trac 2000 was introduced, I purchased a pair.
The intelligent design and construction makes for warm feet in frigid temperatures, especially when worn with polypropylene socks to wick moisture along with an outer layer of wool-blend or 100% wool socks. and this assessment comes from a hunter with poor circulation, one who has been unable to keep his toes from becoming numb on bitter cold days.
The flagship of four insulated models, the 2000 features three strategically placed weights of 3M Thinsulate insulation: heavy in the toes (2000 grams); medium in the saddles (1600 grams); and light in the heels (1200 grams). I would’ve been tickled pink if all three areas were 2000 grams, but Cabela’s did the research and my feet — toes included — have stayed warm.
The upper, durable rubber construction has a warm, waterproof 3.5-millimeter neoprene lining. All four models, offering varying degrees of insulation, consist of wool-felt frost plugs (provides additional cushion); anti-odor technology; molded polyurethane foot beds; nylon shanks for foot support; rubber outsoles with a ground-grabbing lug pattern; side gussets with cinch buckles for a secure fit; heel kicks; and toe caps for added durability.
Although the 2000 boots are heavier than the other three models, the extra weight is a small price to pay for warm and dry feet when the Midwest dishes the nastiest of weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.