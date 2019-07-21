LAKE OF THE WOODS — Spanning the border between Minnesota and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Manitoba, Lake of the Woods is enormous, consisting of more than 14,000 islands and 65,000 miles of shoreline.
A haven for wildlife — river otters, beavers, muskrats, black bears and moose — it also is home to many bird species, including loons, seagulls, pelicans and majestic bald eagles, which nest on many of the islands and along the shore.
Recognized as one of the top muskellunge (muskie) lakes in North America, many anglers have landed trophies of more than 50 pounds. Muskies, the top of the food chain and the largest member of the pike family, are extremely challenging to catch.
Because of successful management efforts, Lake of the Woods also has an excellent population of monster northern pike and walleye, the latter of which is the most sought-after fish on Canadian waters.
Walleye provide excellent table fare. Pike also are delicious as long as the “Y” bone in fillets are removed; the additional cleaning time is worth the extra effort.
Although angling for walleye and muskie is extremely popular, I don’t understand why pike fishing is frowned upon.
“All we caught were a few northern pike,” two anglers told us during a recent trip, after I asked if they caught any fish.
Speaking softly while not making direct eye contact, both seemed embarrassed to admit that they caught one of the northland’s most exciting gamefish.
What a shame. Their angling experiences were ruined because they only caught “a few northern pike.”
What’s wrong with that?
I’m not ashamed to tell anyone I fish for pike. You won’t find me looking in another direction or staring at my shoes when someone asks me the same question. I won’t mumble my answer either.
Scrappy fighters
Like smallmouth, pike are scrappy fighters. In favorable weather conditions — and sometimes unfavorable too — pike are relatively easy to catch because they’re aggressive feeders looking for an easy meal. Note, though, that northerns (like any species) can be finicky at times. This is where the right lure and presentation come into play.
Granted, an angler won’t catch a pike every cast, but if you pound the shorelines, points, coves and islands for a few hours, you’ll have a mess of the toothy critters for a fish fry. At worst, you’ll catch enough to keep the fishing interesting.
And interesting is what we experienced when fishing this magnificent lake for two days while staying a week on Whitefish Bay. Similar to our first day of fishing at Caliper Lake, Cheryl (my wife) and I got off to a slow start as far as catching fish is concerned. Pesky winds from the northwest hampered our efforts.
An hour after launching the boat and while fishing with a 3-inch white plastic swim bait with a paddle tail, a smallie engaged and staged a noble fight. Although 173/8 inches in length, I followed regulations by releasing the fish. Spring spawning season in the northland was in full swing, and every bronzeback caught on the trip was strictly catch-and-release.
Five minutes later, a 16-inch bronzeback doubled my rod as soon as the swim bait splashed the water along a rocky shoreline.
Around 2:30 p.m., I landed an 185/8-inch bronzeback on a skinny jerkbait that resembled a baby pike. Three short jerks, followed by brief pauses, was more than the smallie could resist.
Up to this point, catching fish was tough for me, but not for Cheryl’s parents (Bill and Virginia Crusa) and her only sibling (Mark). The trio located an area at the mouth of a cove between a dock and a point that was stacked with pike. By the day’s end, they caught their conservation limits of two pike many times over.
We weren’t that fortunate. By the end of the first day, Cheryl landed only one fish, a small pike, and I boated a few smallies and three pike.
Our last day of fishing on Lake of the Woods was conducive to catching fish. Instead of contending with high winds, there was just enough of a breeze to paint a riffle on the water’s surface.
Favorable start
On my third cast with a 3/4-ounce black-headed weedless jig and chartreuse curly-tailed grub, I felt a slight tap on the shoreline and set the hook on an 183/4-inch smallie in about 4 feet of water.
We were off to a favorable start.
During the next 20 minutes, Cheryl landed 211/4-inch and 235/8-inch pike on her ultralight rod and spinning reel. I countered with a 22-inch and a 191/2-inch northerns.
“We’re catching fish off this point,” Cheryl said. “I vote to stay put.
Although an excellent strategy, the plan fizzled. For the next hour, we couldn’t catch a fish if our lives depended on it.
So after making dozens of casts on a nearby shoreline with no luck, we returned to the honey hole. In no time, Cheryl landed three pike measuring 171/2, 211/8 and 18 inches.
“That’s fish number five!” Cheryl said enthusiastically after catching the last pike. “I’m on a roll! It must be my day!”
Before calling it quits, Cheryl landed two more pike between 20 and 23 inches.
With my better half catching the last five fish of the trip, I couldn’t have been more delighted.
With unflinching grit, I knew Cheryl’s time for catching more than a fish or two in a day would come. It was just a matter of time.
“Winners never quit; quitters never win,” the old saying goes.
That defines my wife to a tee.
Keith Costley lives in Baxter Springs, Kan., and is an avid fisherman and hunter.
