The anticipation wasn’t as intense as a kid waiting for Santa’s arrival on Christmas morning, but it was there all the same.
Days turned into weeks and weeks into months, until finally, in late July, the big event came to fruition when I was able to purchase a senior lifetime Kansas hunting and fishing permit for only $42.50.
No doubt, there are some perks to becoming a traditional senior citizen.
The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism must believe that I won’t live long enough to get my money’s worth. Nothing could be further from the truth. My license will more than pay for itself in the first year.
All kidding aside, the good folks at KDWPT hope that I’ll get good use out of the license for many years to come. And I plan to do exactly that.
I’ve already used the license by going bass fishing a few times in Southeast Kansas. During an outing on a sweltering day in August, I landed two chunky bass longer than 17 inches on a new rod. Both staged a valiant fight and were released immediately, unharmed.
During the middle of September, a friend and I went on a two-day muzzleloader deer hunt near Topeka, Kansas. To no avail, we passed on antlerless deer in the pursuit of trophy bucks. Hopefully, we’ll have better luck during the regular firearms season in December.
My permanent license also will come in handy during the early-January extended firearms antlerless deer season.
UPLAND VEST
I haven’t pursued upland game for years, but that’s going to change this winter on a western Kansas quail and pheasant hunt with church friends after Christmas.
While driving home from a Canadian fishing trip in June, our group pulled into a British Petroleum convenience store in Pipestone, Minnesota. Inside, an unusual display grabbed my attention — something that I’ve never seen for sale in a convenience store. It was three Cabela’s upland game vests with BP logos sewn onto the front of each vest.
After checking the price tag, I gasped. One could be mine for only $37! No wonder there were only three left. What also sweetened the pot is that the vests were nontaxable. The only hiccup was that there wasn’t a vest my size. I needed an extra large or a double extra large at most. On the rack were two mediums and a whopping 4X.
With my expanding waist line, the only vest feasible for purchase was the largest one. Knowing that it was going to be insanely big, I tried it on anyway. It then dawned on me that the 4X may work for its intended use. On most hunts, I would be wearing it in cold weather over several layers of clothing and a heavy-duty coat. The monster vest would easily swallow all those garments, and I’d still have plenty of room to twist freely to take flushing shots at birds.
You should’ve seen the look on my wife’s face when I walked out of the store modeling the tan and blaze-orange garment. That’s something you don’t usually see in June in 80-degree weather.
“It’s your money!” Cheryl said while shaking her head from one side to the other in disbelief. She was referring to my personal savings account — money to spend on anything I wish.
“You do know that vest is way too big,” she added.
“I know,” I replied. “I wish it was a size or two smaller, but for what I’m paying and using it for, it’s a super deal! I know I won’t win any fashion contests!”
It is a fine-looking garment with all the bells and whistles. It features a large game bag that loads from the front, side or back. The vest has two lined upper and lower cargo pockets — the bottom two are bellowed — elastic shell loops and two-hand-warmer pockets to take the chill off fingers or store gloves. It also sports cargo straps to allow a hunter to securely carry a rain jacket or an extra layering garment.
At my age, this deluxe upland game vest will most likely be my last. That is if I don’t lose it. My father, who passed to his heavenly reward a few years ago, would be impressed.
If only he had something this nice when he hunted quail and rabbits years ago.
Keith Costley lives in Baxter Springs, Kan., and is an avid fisherman and hunter.
