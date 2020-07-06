As the old saying goes, I was blessed by my creator to have been at the right place at the right time over a year ago. I was at the National Wildlife Turkey Federation fundraising banquet in Joplin, where I met Terry McGinnis.
We have several things in common: similar in age, graduates of Webb City High School in the 1970s and a passion for spring turkey hunting.
Consequently, we spent several sets together in a blind on a farm in Newton County during the 2019 Missouri spring turkey season.
On two of the outings, while overlooking a large field, I bagged a mature gobbler with an 11-inch beard and 1-inch spurs as well as the heaviest jake of my life. A jake is a juvenile 1-year-old gobbler; a mature gobbler, also referred to as a "tom" or "longbeard," is 2 years old or older.
Sitting shoulder to shoulder, my unselfish new friend could've easily taken both birds but was perfectly content with me harvesting them.
Terry is a proficient turkey hunter. With decades of experience in the field, he has called in more than 170 gobblers that he and others have harvested.
Over the years, the Newton County resident has learned just about every trick in the manual, but he said during one our sets: “When you think you’ve got a gobbler figured out, you often find out how wrong you are."
Terry’s favorite decoy is a mature full-strut gobbler. When time permits, he rubs a generous layer of transmission fluid on the deke after staking it in the field. It gives the feathers a sheen in all weather conditions and often captures the attention of toms at long distances.
On a set last spring, Terry placed the strutter a few yards in front of his blind. Around 7 a.m., six hens and two toms flew off the roost into an open field a few hundred yards to the west.
Terry’s attempts to call the toms into shooting range were futile. This is often the case when males are hanging with females during breeding season.
Two and a half hours later, a trophy gobbler flew off the roost and landed a considerable distance in front of Terry’s blind. He didn’t gobble while in the tree.
“As soon as the tom hit the ground, he went on fire. He must’ve gobbled 30 times," Terry explained.
The lovesick gobbler was hot and receptive to a courtship.
In short order, Terry was in the chips.
“He could’ve watched me put my strutter out in the moonlight,” Terry said. "I don't know. If he did, it didn’t matter.”
“I didn’t have to do a lot of calling to get him to come to me,” Terry continued. “As soon as he saw my decoy, he was on a mission. He covered 40 yards in less than two minutes. When he got to 5 or 6 yards from my decoy, I shot him.”
Terry knew the incoming longbeard was a dandy: “When I stood over him, I said, ‘Wow — look at how big his head and neck is. He looks like he’s on steroids.’”
The gobbler, tipping the scale at an astounding 26 1/4 pounds, sported an 11 3/4-inch beard and 1 3/8-inch spurs.
Terry told me that he harvested his best gobbler ever more than a decade ago. The 4- or 5-year-old trophy had 1 3/8-inch spurs, two 10-inch beards and 22 tail feathers.
To our chagrin, the coronavirus pandemic prevented us from hunting toms together this past spring. Saying that we were disappointed would be a gross understatement.
On a positive note, though, if the Lord is willing, we plan to chase gobblers together again next spring. And who knows? We may hunt Kansas as well.
That gives us a lot to look forward to.
Keith Costley lives in Baxter Springs, Kan., and is an avid fisherman and hunter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.