Before I married his daughter in 1975, Bill introduced me to deer hunting in Ozark County. He taught me how to scout for buck rubs, scrapes, tracks, trails and bedding areas. After my first harvest, Bill demonstrated how to field dress a deer.
We’ve been blessed with a dozen grandchildren — four of whom I’ve guided to their first deer harvest.
I remember one opening morning of the Missouri youth season. The forest floor — every square inch matted with leaves — was soggy, favorable for stalking. At 7 a.m., dark, overcast skies and a heavy fog prevailed. Mist blanketed the air.
After leaving my home, we walked slowly down a cleared lane on the east side of the property. If seeing deer was in the cards, it’d be at close range. It didn’t take long.
“There’s a buck.” I whispered to Drew, after grabbing the front of his orange vest to get him to stop. “He’s standing to the right just inside the timber.”
We’d only covered some 60 yards.
The only shot Drew had was in the neck or brisket. With the buck not pressured or spooked, he took his time attaining precise bullet placement. All the while, I feared the animal would bolt at any second.
After squeezing the trigger of Ol’ Betsy, my beloved carbine rifle, the buck performed a backflip and crashed to the ground.
Drew’s season was over in a matter of minutes. It was quite a contrast from the previous year, when he missed two shots before killing his first deer ever — a doe — on the last afternoon with less than an hour of daylight left of the regular firearms season.
Fast forward a few years.
Drew was hunting during the opening weekend of the firearms season. Sitting at the edge of a thicket, he spied a buck running at full throttle across my pasture to the south timber of adjoining property.
My grandson shot twice at 80 yards before the buck disappeared. With no indication of being hit, Drew thought he missed. I taught him to always check regardless of distance and number of shots taken. Many hunters have recovered deer on “missed” shots; I have on numerous occasions. It’s the ethical thing to do.
To Drew’s astonishment, he found specks of blood that led to his harvest a few feet inside the timber. To his surprise, he hit the buck both times in the vitals.
“The two shots were about an inch apart,” Drew said. “The holes were just behind the shoulder.”
After ensuring his buck was down for good, he called Amanda, his stepmother, to let her know he killed a deer. Then something unexpected happened.
“I’ve got to go.” Drew said quietly. “Two deer walked into the pasture.”
The does stood at 75 yards. Drew encountered a problem. He had to move 20 yards to retrieve his father’s Ruger .44 Magnum rifle to fill an antlerless tag. The does stayed put.
Drew admitted to being lucky. A couple of factors worked in his favor: It was opening weekend of the firearms season, and the deer hadn’t been pressured. With the exception of the spring turkey season, the property hadn’t been hunted in a year.
While chasing whitetails in northwest Missouri, I received the good news of Drew’s harvests from my wife. Although I didn’t bag a deer on opening weekend, I couldn’t have been more delighted.
2019 FIREARMS SEASON
The 2019 Missouri regular firearms deer season started Saturday and runs through Nov. 26.
With numbers increasing in most counties, it should be a good season, according to Jason Isabelle, cervid program supervisor for the Missouri Department of Conservation.
The population in the southern portion of the state has been on a steady rise because of conservative hunting regulations, Isabelle said, and deer numbers across most of northern Missouri are increasing since a severe hemorrhagic outbreak in 2012. Counties hit the hardest were in northwest Missouri: Andrew, Atchison, Holt and Nodaway.
The 2018-19 harvest was 290,224 deer; Missouri’s deer population is 1.4 million.
Keith Costley lives in Baxter Springs, Kan., and is an avid fisherman and hunter.
