My first deer rifle purchase, in the early 1980s, was a pump-action Remington Model 760 Gamemaster, a .30-06 Springfield with a 22-inch barrel. It was a beautiful firearm — a sight to behold.
Back then, bolt-action centerfire rifles were the norm; they still are.
In 1986 — my first of 30 seasons hunting whitetails in northern Missouri where deep draws, corn and soybeans dominate the rolling terrain — I dropped a huge 5-year-old doe at 300 yards in a cut soybean field.
A year later, just after dawn on the opening morning of the modern firearms season, I had a perfect broadside 30-yard shot at an impressive 10-point buck. The only way I could’ve missed was to have had a fatal heart attack or have hit a twig.
The latter occurred.
As I frantically attempted to pump another cartridge into the chamber, it jammed. Worse yet, I couldn’t free the action. Helpless, that’s what I was.
The bruiser buck walked unalarmed out of sight.
I was foaming at the mouth and fit to be tied. The mishap haunts me to this day.
The following October, after selling the 760, I purchased a used .243 bolt-action rifle at a pawnshop in Springfield. The barrel was virtually rust-free, and the action performed flawlessly. The bore was even in excellent condition.
One drawback, though: The walnut stock smelled like it had been on display in a smoke-infested bar since the Civil War and had numerous deep dents, dings and scratches.
That didn’t deter me from buying the rifle. The abused stock could be sanded and refinished to look like new.
At the time, I had little experience refinishing wood stocks; however, I was confident that anything I did would be a huge improvement over what it looked like. After removing the stock, I started the tedious process of giving it a much-needed upgrade.
I erroneously thought that I needed to sand the stock until it was smooth to the touch. Years later, I learned to use a hot iron to raise the wood so less sanding would be required. The more steam the better.
To raise indentations, set the iron to the highest setting. Take a washcloth or an old T-shirt and soak the fabric in water. Then ring the water out where the fabric is damp. Place the cloth over the damaged area and place the iron on the fabric for a few seconds.
The miracle of steam does wonders for raising indentations in wood. Continue to repeat the process until the surface area is flush or close to flush. If an indentation is close to flush and that’s the best you can do, fear not. Just use medium or fine-grit sandpaper to flush the surface area.
For really deep gouges, you may choose to go another route. This is where epoxy comes in to save the day. Mix epoxy to match or closely resemble the color of the stock, apply until flush and give it time to set up. A word of caution here: Be sure to follow the product’s instructions for the best results.
When I finished the stock of my rifle, I used Formby’s Furniture Refinisher in a high-gloss finish. Nowadays, I use the popular Tru-Oil Gun Stock Finish by Birchwood Casey. It brings out the richness and beauty of fine woods and provides a tough, long-lasting finish. And it’s easy to use.
Many sportsmen consider professional-grade Tru-Oil to be everything you need to finish a new stock or refinish an old stock. Count me among this group.
Although not designed for wood stocks, Formby’s worked well. After I applied a thin coat by hand — index and middle fingertips — every day for a month, the finish set up like concrete. Upon completion, the stock looked better than brand-new. It had to. I applied many more coats of finish than the original finish.
All in all, the project took several weeks. I applied a coat, assured there were no drips before allowing the stock to sit vertically for 24 hours, roughed the stock lightly with fine steel wool, wiped it clean with a cloth and put another coat of oil. I applied a minimum of 25 coats, and my wife complained about smelling the darn thing in our family room. And reasonably so; her patience was exhausted.
To this day, the stock has few scratches and has held up very well.
Keith Costley lives in Baxter Springs, Kan., and is an avid fisherman and hunter.
