I recently wrote about Brett, my deer hunting buddy, harvesting a seven-point buck with impressive antlers. It was opening day of the 2017 Missouri regular firearms season and — for the first time since losing our lease in Nodaway County — we hunted behind my home on property I owned in northwest Joplin.
Although only 20 acres, the habitat is conducive to attracting and holding deer. Our stand, an elevated, enclosed blind overlooking a small pasture, was bordered by heavy timber on three sides. South of the pasture is timber leading to Turkey Creek. On many sets, that’s where whitetails emerge for viewing and harvesting opportunities.
After Brett bagged his deer in the morning, the afternoon set was a complete bust. Nasty winds prevailed along with two yapping dogs chasing deer in the pasture and nearby woods.
The following day was splendid. Wind was at a standstill, and the dogs were nowhere to be seen or heard. It was so quiet that we could’ve easily heard the crunching leaves of incoming deer from the north.
By 8:45 a.m., we heard only two faint rifle shots. Ten minutes later, we spotted two does walking in the open field to the east behind a thicket of cedar trees. They eventually jumped a fence onto neighboring property and meandered out of sight.
Twenty minutes later, a big buck walked south into the pasture on the east side of my property. A minute later, he wheeled around and returned to the timber. The buck, acting indecisively, repeated the behavior two more times.
After the buck appeared and disappeared a third time, Brett shared some advice: “Don’t hesitate to shoot a deer on the the first day of the season that you wouldn’t shoot on the last day of the season.”
Brett knew I had a monarch of a buck in mind to harvest that I’d spied during the early portion of the archery season. The whitetail rut was nearing its peak. Granted, punching an any-deer tag on this monster would’ve produced some strong tasting venison. However, the meat would’ve been fine to eat with the aid of low and slow cooking and a variety of spices.
After the buck appeared a fourth time, I caved. Holding out for the monster buck would’ve been a gamble. For all I knew, the bruiser could’ve been in an adjoining county chasing does.
Once again facing south, the buck stopped at my “maah” vocalization. Using the windowsill as a rest, I positioned the scope’s crosshairs behind the crease of his front shoulder, took a few deep breaths to relax and squeezed the trigger.
The buck kicked his back legs high into the air, indicating a lethal hit. After sprinting south a hundred yards, the animal disappeared in the neighbor’s timber and crashed.
I didn’t hear the buck fall, but Brett did.
For good measure, we waited 10 minutes before exiting the deer house. Finding the point of impact, we followed the blood trail for practice albeit having a good idea where the buck was down. The nine-pointer had a tall and narrow rack.
What happened later will haunt me for the rest of my life.
At 12:20 p.m., we spotted the trophy of trophies trotting west in the open on the south side of the pasture. He traveled 100 yards before retreating into the timber.
I growled.
Five minutes later, the monster buck made another appearance — this time standing broadside some 200 yards in the open to the west.
My growl intensified.
The buck was taunting us. It was as if he knew that we’d already filled our any-deer tags. If only I’d been disciplined and followed the original plan.
A real showcase, the antlers were in excess of 20 inches wide, and eight points were over a foot in length. His brow tines were 5 to 6 inches tall.
Cheryl and I sold our house and property the following year to downsize. On my acreage in 2017, I harvested two deer via crossbow, one with a rifle and one with a muzzleloader. I also bagged two gobblers during the spring and fall seasons with a shotgun and crossbow, respectively.
There couldn’t have been a better ending. My creator allowed me to go out in a blaze of glory.
And for that, I’ll always be grateful.
I’d like to wish you a Merry Christmas and your best year ever in 2020.
Keith Costley lives in Baxter Springs, Kan., and is an avid fisherman and hunter.
