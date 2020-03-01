It was the darkest stage of twilight. An array of colors faded in the western sky.
Mere seconds before packing my gear and calling it quits, a silhouetted doe emerged from the timber.
With the animal trotting south across a pecan grove, she was clearly on a mission. It was shoot quickly or squander the opportunity. The doe was in the open, broadside and easily within range.
Ol’ Betsy, my beloved .243 Remington Mohawk 600, was on my lap. A reliable companion for more than 30 years, we’ve bonded over uncountable sunrises and sunsets.
I performed a loud vocal bleat to stop her rapid pace. The deer froze at 70 yards and attempted to locate the source of the sound.
Settling the crosshairs of the scope behind her left shoulder, I concentrated more on breath control and trigger pull than ballistic coefficients. The report echoed for miles.
Fat from gorging on soybeans and corn in farm country, the deer didn’t take off on full throttle and succumb out of sight. She collapsed in her tracks, thus eliminating what could’ve been a difficult tracking job after dark in nearby high Conservation Reserve Program grass.
I racked another round into the chamber in case a follow-up shot was necessary. Expiring immediately upon bullet impact, the whitetail was in line for a knife.
My brow furrowed with excitement. A hunt had finally come together during the antlerless portion of the Kansas firearms deer season in Unit 11, which ran during the first five days of January.
Hunting late-season deer isn’t for the faint of heart. The primary rut is in the rearview mirror. Deer have been pressured more than a national spelling bee champion. Mother Nature is often inhospitable.
On this hunt, the weather was unseasonably mild.
The drought was over. I had a deer on the ground on private property near Mound City. The time had come to field dress the animal and haul it to the local butcher for processing.
It had been more than a year since I’d taken a deer, and 2019 was the first year since 1985 that I failed to stock venison in the freezer. More years than not, I harvested multiple deer.
For the most part, deer were plentiful where I hunted in Nodaway and Jasper counties. A big shout-out goes to the Missouri Department of Conservation for effective management practices and hunters for following regulations.
Shouldering part of the blame, I didn’t put my best foot forward hunting whitetails in 2019.
It was my worst year ever for fighting allergies, particularly last fall. Watery, itching eyes, sinus headaches, coughing and sneezing were the norm. And we all know that coughing and sneezing is never conducive to bagging deer. Do either in the field and your hunt is busted. You might as well head for the house.
On many days, my allergies made me really sick. I didn’t feel like doing anything but lying around. When I felt well, I just couldn’t — for whatever reason — muster up the motivation to go bow hunting.
In all, I spent only seven days pursuing whitetails in 2019. That’s not acceptable.
Could it be that my senior citizen age is catching up with me? Surely not.
In any case, my goal is to spend at least triple the amount of days chasing whitetails this fall.
That would be a good start.
Keith Costley lives in Baxter Springs, Kan., and is an avid fisherman and hunter.
