The 2019 Missouri spring turkey season, consisting of 21 days, was all but history.
With two days left, I had a tag to fill.
Early in the second week, I bagged a nice gobbler with an 11-inch beard and 1-inch spurs. My unselfish hunting partner, Terry, could’ve easily taken the tom as well.
I met Terry at a National Wildlife Turkey Federation fundraising banquet before the season began. Opposite of a novice, Terry has called in more than 170 gobblers over the years that he or other hunters have tagged.
On several sets, he took me to private land where we set up a camouflage blind overlooking a large pasture. To the west and north was timber and a steep bluff, respectively. A creek bordered the south side.
Before dawn, ripples of the creek gleamed in the moonlight when we arrived at our blind. Shadows of oak trees fell across the open field. A gentle breeze came from the south.
Terry staked his strutter gobbler decoy some 15 yards in front of the blind. Rounding out the flock were three of my Dave Smith dekes: hens in submissive, upright and feeding positions.
After being seated, Terry played a few tree clucks, a vocalization turkeys make on the roost. He popped the handle of a striker a few times against the bottom of a pot call. I’d never seen this done before. Lesson learned.
Still excited to hunt this prime turkey habitat, this is where Terry called in a staggering 22 toms at the same time in a single set a year earlier. We knew some of those longbeards were still around; however, with little time left, I wasn’t going to be finicky. My goal was to shoot a male turkey — juvenile or mature — and call it quits.
As light began to illuminate the green pasture, we heard a gobble in the distance. I pointed west where the gobble came from.
Or so I thought.
“No, he’s not there,” Terry said, pointing east.
He apparently has much better hearing than I. Terry retrieved a slate pot call and stroked a few soft yelps.
Not long after, I spotted a gobbler with two hens in the field 400 yards away.
“You know, there’s a fine line between calling too much or too little and calling too soft or too loud,” I said, looking Terry’s direction.
Terry’s nod was affirmative.
“I’ve killed a lot of birds being loud and aggressive. I’ve also killed a lot of birds the other way,” Terry said. “It all depends on the mood they’re in.”
“The birds here are extremely cautious,” Terry advised, “because a lot of predators hunt them.”
At 6:40 a.m., we observed two longbeards walking into the open field at 350 yards. Our best calling couldn’t persuade the gobblers to walk into our ambush.
Terry looked through his binoculars and discovered that a hen was with the gobblers.
With a box call around 7:05 a.m., I stroked a series of erratic cutts, followed by five or six spirited yelps.
That did the trick. Two jakes flew off the roost and landed among the decoys.
Not abandoning my game plan, I picked the biggest of the jakes at 20 yards and placed the scope’s crosshairs where the wattle meets the feathers.
After the shotgun’s blast, my spring turkey hunting season was over.
And what a season it was.
Two tags.
Two harvests.
The crowning glory, though, wasn’t the harvests: It was spending 13 days afield thoroughly enjoying the great outdoors and making lifetime memories with my new friend, Terry.
Blessed beyond measure, I’ll leave it at that.
