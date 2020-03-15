“You can load your shotgun,” Terry said after we’d been seated a few minutes in the blind.
“Oh, I forgot to do that.” I replied. “A gun shoots a lot better when it’s loaded.”
It was the second week of the 2019 Missouri spring turkey season. I met Terry in late February at a National Wildlife Turkey Federation fundraising banquet in Joplin. After getting acquainted, he invited me to tag along on some of his hunts.
Always into adventures with sportsmen with whom I’ve never hunted, I was beyond excited.
A steep bluff ran parallel to an open field a hundred yards to the north, and a creek flowed behind our blind. Heavy timber was to the west. This was prime turkey habitat. This is where Terry called in an astounding 22 toms at the same time during a set the previous spring.
With heavy rains inevitable and a roof over our heads, we were dry and ready for the morning hunt. Rain doesn’t deter turkey movement; it usually drives them to open fields so they can feed and be on the lookout for predators, such as coyotes, bobcats and foxes.
At 6:20 a.m., I retrieved a crystal pot call and purpleheart striker from my vest and stroked three subtle tree yelps. Three longbeards gobbled. Ten minutes later, a jake flew from his roost into our decoy spread. Another jake immediately followed suit.
“You can shoot one of those birds if you want,” Terry said.
Although thankful for the green light, I passed.
At 6:45 a.m., the sky unleashed buckets of rain. We called loudly so our clucks, purrs, cackles and yelps would carry.
Five minutes later, two more jakes flew off the roost into the decoys.
A minute later, a hen landed in the field 400 yards to the east, followed by a jake and tom some 250 yards to the southeast. Thankfully, the pair didn’t see the hen. The first two jakes left the field while the other two camped with the decoys. It took a half hour for the jake and tom to make their way to the decoy flock, which consisted of four birds. The wait felt like an eternity.
The longbeard cautiously walked behind Terry’s strutter decoy. After seeing a submissive hen deke laying in a breeding position, the gobbler went into a jealous rage with his snow white head turning blood red. Before he had the chance to flog the strutter for breeding rights, I hurried my shot. At only 15 yards, it was a clean miss.
With mouth agape, I was flabbergasted.
Ejecting the spent shotshell and racking a live one into the chamber, the racket prompted the longbeard with an 11-inch beard and 1-inch spurs to stretch his long neck toward the clouds. The second shot resulted in a bang flop.
We erupted into laughter.
“I think you got a little buck fever.” Terry said. “Two-legged buck fever!”
Maybe a little, however, blowing Terry’s expensive strutter to smithereens wasn’t on the agenda.
“This is the first time I’ve missed a bird under 40 yards,” I said.
“I’ve hunted turkeys for over 30 years,” Terry replied, “and I’ve never missed one under 30 yards.”
Terry said he was going to tell his significant other about my lack of marksmanship skills.
“Oh, there’s no need to do that,” I said wasting my breath.
“I’m going to tell her as soon as we get back to the house. You can count on that,” Terry promised with a loud report of guffawing.
And that he did.
Terry’s fun-loving teasing made no never mind to me.
I had a nice tom to show for my efforts.
Keith Costley lives in Baxter Springs, Kan., and is an avid fisherman and hunter.
