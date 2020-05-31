Ten puppies spilled over each other, a wiggling mass of ears and tails, when they first saw us enter the room. Most of them were covered head to toe in black fur, though four had white markings splashed across their chests and front paws.
But one tentative gal stayed back — there’s always one like this in a litter, I’m told — feeling safe on the bed they all shared, curiously watching as her other brothers and sisters crowded the paddock’s entrance, licking and nipping my fingers. I didn’t know which one she was — it might’s been Cindy, Marcia or Jan. Despite the mass of puppy love at my feet, I honestly couldn’t keep my eyes off of Cindy (or Marcia or Jan), studying her as she, in turn, studied her littermates scampering over one another.
When I asked Carthage Humane Society’s Teresa Smith to hold one of the pups in her arms for a picture, she wasn’t sure which one of the eight boys she grabbed. It might’ve been Mike, Bobby, Steve, Charlie, Greg, Robbie, Chip or Squire. I think it was Squire. Or Steve — maybe Chip?
“We don’t even know which one is who yet,” she said with a chuckle. Paper ID collars will be added to each 10-week-old’s neck by Tuesday.
Regardless of identity, these pups are the offspring of Abby, a short-legged black Lab who was brought into the shelter on March 19, pregnant and about to burst. She drew a large social media following as people checked each day to see if she’d had her litter.
“It was a big deal on Facebook,” Smith said. “There were a lot of comments on it about her, as the puppies were being born. We were posting it, and people were asking about her and everything. There was a ton of interest in Abby” and her situation.
As Smith spoke, I couldn’t help but think about those scenes from the comedy “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” when Paul Rudd’s television reporter character is broadcasting from the San Diego zoo — his panda watch reports — concerning a pregnant panda named Ling Wong who was in labor for three months. Something similar was happening on the shelter’s Facebook page, as folks checked in daily to see when the miracle would happen. And it finally did. Not three months later, but 12 days later on March 31, she birthed a grand total of eight boys and three girls.
“Holy cow — 11!” wrote Diane Kukal-Arnold on the day the litter was announced.
Smith told me that Abby was brought in to the shelter by a Carthage animal control officer after she was found wandering Sycamore Street in Carthage, frightened and alone. Had she given birth to her pups in the wild, there’s no telling how many of the pups, if any, would have survived. And because of the stress of either being out by herself or finding herself in the shelter, she had initially gone into false labor for two days, but then she stopped.
“We still have people asking us about Abby,” she said.
Beginning Tuesday, all 11 of these healthy pups will be available for adoption, though three of them have already been spoken for (gotta love the power of social media). Mama Abby, too, is going home. She’s been adopted by a couple from Ash Grove and will be leaving the shelter for her forever home on Saturday.
The shelter is also home to 51 kittens, currently out to various foster families, but Smith asked me to primarily focus on the pups simply because shelter cats and kittens will be available for viewing and adoptions at Joplin’s PetSmart. Because social distancing regulations are still in place, dogs won’t be available for adoption out on the sidewalk in front of the store for at least a couple more weeks.
It’s likely none of these puppies will be at the shelter for long.
“Puppies are popular,” Smith said. “They are moving fast right now.”
Details: If you want to adopt these pups, visit the shelter at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane, call 417-358-6402 or go online to its Facebook page.
