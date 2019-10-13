There aren’t too many public events out there that when you can walk through the front door, you’re met by a gaggle of friendly faced pooches.
But that’s what you’ll see — friendly dog greeters — during next Saturday’s 2019 Fall Wine Fling, an important fundraiser for the Neosho-based Faithful Friends Animal Advocates shelter.
“As you enter,” said FFAA shelter director Nicole Porter, “you will be met by a receiving line of (shelter) dogs being handled by Newton County 4H kids.”
Sounds pretty glorious, eh?
The wine fling — a wine and food pairing complete with an auction — will begin at 7 p.m., with doors opening 6 p.m. Once seated, you will drink wine, enjoy wonderful food and bid on auction items — not to mention loving on the cute FFAA shelter animals bounding about.
“Our wine pairing and sprint triathlon in the spring are our biggest fundraiser,” Porter said. “We heavily depend on the money they bring in.”
The event will be held for the first time at Neosho’s Country Charm Venue, 18389 E. Highway 86.
“This year we have changed location of wine pairing,” Porter said.
“Country Charm has graciously donated their venue to us for the evening. Also, Sam’s Cellar Bar and Oven from Neosho is providing the wonderful food and wine. The menu this year is phenomenal. We couldn’t do this event without their generosity.”
Chase Wallace, part-time auctioneer and part-time entertainer, will again bring forth the laughter and tears. Howie Nunnelly and Bubba Evansco will jointly emcee the event.
“You will never laugh and smile so much at an event,” Porter said. “Last year, (Wallace) had the crowd in stitches with his quick wit and banter.
“We have so many fantastic items this year it’s just too hard to name them,” she continued. “You can be looking on our Facebook page (Faithful Friends Animal Advocates) to see some of the lots that will be available.”
They hope to have between 100 and 150 people attend this year’s event. All the money will go right back to the shelter animals.
“Every dog and cat that comes into the shelter needs vaccinations, dewormed and microchipped. Around 95% of them also need to be spayed and neutered. Each animal can cost us $150 to $200 and up, depending on their length of stay with us.”
Tickets — $50 per individual, $350 per table of eight — must be purchased this weekend. Tickets can be purchased online, at the shelter on Highway 86 or the shelter’s thrift store on Harmony Street.
For details, call 417-592-2512.
