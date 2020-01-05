As I’m sitting here writing this, I'm trying to digest a post I just saw on Facebook about an adult female beagle who’d been taped up inside a cardboard box and left at the side of a road (but discovered and rescued, thank goodness — though you have to wonder how many dogs and cats are never discovered on deserted roads in our area).
I have to send a silent prayer of thanks to our area shelters — Second Chance Pet Rescue of Grand Lake for raising, as of Thursday afternoon, $659 for the sweet little girl — and all the work they do to find good homes for some great animals.
It’s often a thankless job, but they do it anyway. For every shelter manager, employee or volunteer — and you know who you are — thank you for all the good you do.
It may seem like it goes unnoticed, but it doesn’t. Far from it.
Yes, the holidays are thankfully behind us now and a new year has dawned, but that doesn’t mean the spirit of giving, which dominates the month of December, should be downgraded or forgotten.
Now more than ever, our area shelters need help, whether it’s sponsoring animals, volunteering, handing over cash donations or dropping off supplies.
Around this time each year, I publish a “wish list” for each of our area shelters. This gives everyone who reads this a chance to see who needs what and how best you can help out a particular shelter.
Some of the items won’t surprise you: dog and cat food, treats and toys, those types of things.
Some of the other items might be a bit surprising simply because we don’t often associate cleaning supplies with animal shelters, though we most definitely should. If you’re like me, with multiple dogs and cats at home, items such as paper towels, bleach and laundry detergent are simply worth their weight in gold.
Below are the wish lists for our area animal shelters. Help give them the tools they’ll need to make life easier for the four-legged souls they shepherd on a day-to-day basis.
Golden Paw
2300 N. Main St., Joplin, 417-623-0842, goldenpawrescue.org.
“The thing we need the most,” said Golden Paw officials, “is always food,” such as wet and dry dog and cat food.
Other items include:
For animals: dog collars/harnesses (all sizes), slip leads, leashes, dog beds (all sizes), dog toys, cat toys (soft/hard/crinkle), wand toys, treats, catnip, dog treats.
Cleaning supplies: bleach, Dawn dish soap (blue), laundry detergent, paper towels, Windex, Lysol disinfectant spray, sanitizing wipes, scrubbing sponges.
Office supplies: toilet paper, paper towels, sticky notes, trash bags, blue/green/white card stock, staples, printer paper, Scotch tape, Ziploc bags (snack and gallons), manila folders, printer paper, clear packing tape, Sharpie markers, water hoses, Kleenex, zip ties, batteries (AA, AAA and 9-volt).
Faithful Friends Animal Advocates
11281 E. Highway 86, Neosho, 417-592-2512, ffaaneosho.org.
For dogs: light blankets, Kuranda raised beds, leashes, collars (mostly medium), Nylabone chew toys, no-stuffing chew toys, Purina One (chicken and rice, adult), Purine One (puppy).
For cats: washcloths, miscellaneous toys, collars, Purina One (adult), Purina One (kitten), canned kitten and cat food (Fancy Feast, Purina, Authority).
General supplies: Clorox wipes, paper towels, bottled water for volunteers, trash bags, HE laundry detergent.
Southeast Kansas Humane Society
485 E. 560th Ave., Pittsburg, Kansas, 620-232-1840, thesekhumanesociety.com.
For animals: wet dog/cat food, dry dog/cat food, stainless steel food dishes, 2-gallon stainless steel buckets, dog/cat brushes, dog/cat shampoo, grooming shears, toys, small throw blankets, peanut butter and spray cheese (for Kong toys), plastic swimming pools.
Cleaning supplies: liquid laundry soap, dryer sheets, Pine-Sol, dish soap, spray bottles, air freshener, toilet paper, metal poop scoops, long-handled scrub brushes, disposable latex gloves, aprons, bootie shoe covers, sanitizing wipes, zip ties, trash bags, hand tools.
Office supplies: Hewlett Packard printer ink (No. 564), white copy paper, notebooks, receipt books, paper clips, tacks, rubber bands, dry-erase markers (large and small), permanent markers, cans of air duster.
Yard supplies: water hoses, nozzles, lawn mower, spray bottles for weeds.
Second Chance Pet Rescue of Grand Lake
64301 E. 290 Road, Grove, Oklahoma, 918-786-7630, secondchancepetsponsors.org.
For animals: blankets, Pedigree dog and puppy food, cat food.
Carthage Humane Society
13860 Dog Kennel Road, Carthage, 417-358-6402, carthagehumanesociety.org.
“We really appreciate all the support from the community,” said CHS manager Amber Gilmore.
Items: paper towels, disposable gloves, 33-gallon drawstring trash bags, kitty litter (clumping preferred), dry cat food (Blue Buffalo preferred), Fabuloso (an all-purpose cleaner), bath towels, dish soap, box flats.
“Last and most importantly,” Gilmore said, is the need “for people to come and adopt animals.”
Amen to that, Amber. Amen to that.
Address correspondence to Kevin McClintock, c/o The Joplin Globe, Box 7, Joplin, MO 64802 or email kmcclintock@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.