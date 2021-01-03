Kevin McClintock: As temperatures drop, be vigilant with outdoor pets

Our two dogs — Odie and Mini — currently live indoors. They only go outside when they have to do their business or need a little walkabout in the backyard. In fact, I can’t even imagine Odie living outdoors in the wintry cold.
Still, it’s the first time that I’ve had indoor dogs. Growing up, my dog Bobo, our white-furred border collie mix, lived outdoors, snow or shine.
Now, to those of you who don’t believe dogs should live outside, let me ease anxieties by saying Bobo had full access to our garage. On top of that, inside that garage was the doghouse my dad made for him from scratch. And inside that doghouse was about a ton of straw. I remember my dad quipping that it was warmer inside that doghouse on cold nights than in our own house in Carterville.
My dad would tell me stories about how, when he was coming back home in the middle of a winter night from a long shift at nearby Atlas Powder Co., he would check in on Bobo and wouldn’t find him inside the garage or doghouse. One time, checking the yard for Bobo at 5 a.m., he stumbled across an unusual lump in the snow (Remember, back in the days when Jasper County actually got snow during winter?). Beneath that hump of snow, sound asleep, was our Bobo. His body heat had created an igloo effect beneath the snow, keeping him toasty and warm. See, as hard as it is for us thin-skinned humans to understand, he was as happy as a fox in a hen house insulated in all that snow, down where the biting Missouri wind couldn’t reach him — doing what God had created him to do. Live outside and be a dog.
When Katy and I brought home Lady, our beagle, and Velvet, our black-furred greyhound mix, soon after, we also kept them outdoors. Based on what I’d seen from my years growing up with Bobo, I had no qualms about them living outdoors.
Besides, I remember a quote from Jacque Cousteau when he was asked about the dogs he always took with him on his boating expeditions: “A dog was born to run free outdoors.”
That’s always stuck with me.
We humans have a rather bad habit of projecting our own weaknesses onto others, including our pets. How many times have you or I covered a dog up with a shared blanket because we were cold and assumed they were cold too? And just as many times, at least with my dogs, they almost immediately squirm out from under the blanket, looking rather uncomfortable.
If you take a dog that has lived inside a home, curled up fireside for years on end, and throw him outside with a bone, then yes, of course, such an experience is going to be a traumatic one, as well as dangerous and downright cruel. But if a dog has lived its entire life outdoors, digging holes to beat the heat during August and building up a nice reserve of warm fur and fat for the winter months, then they’ll do just fine.
Even Odie, our indoor dog (he was a senior dog and an indoor dog when we adopted him, which is why we decided we weren’t going to push him outside during his golden years), loves nothing more than to go outside and take a jaunt around the block, sniffing here and peeing there and wagging his tail every time the wind shifts. And I get a kick out of watching Mini get the “zoomies,” speeding around after squirrels in the morning, and barking at the neighbor’s dog.
So if you have dogs that live permanently outside, it’s OK. You’re not being cruel. Some of the happiest dogs I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting live outside.
But, as a responsible owner, it’s up to you to ensure they are as comfortable as possible when the weather turns a turn for the worse.
The good thing about Lady and Velvet during the winter time is that they had each other. We had a nice-sized igloo doghouse they could share, filled with straw. I’d refresh roughly every two weeks or so.
During cold nights, I would tiptoe out to check on them, and I would stick my hand inside the igloo — I was always amazed at how warm and toasty it was in there. Body heat is a wonderful thing.
If you have a single dog, a small igloo works best. I recommend these types of doghouses because they have a raised floor and are designed to keep wind out of the interior and trap the precious body heat inside.
Because I kept the igloo beneath our backyard deck, I would nail a number of tarps all the way around the exposed areas. These worked as effective wind blocks. They could slip in and out through an opening if they wanted to, but once inside the enclosure, they didn’t have to feel the sting of the wind.
Granted, most of you don’t have raised decks, so it’s always a good idea to turn the doghouse opening away from the wind, even if they have an insulated flap over that entrance.
And on really cold nights, when temperatures are in the single digits and the wind is howling — and the dogs don’t have a luxury of retreating inside the garage like Bobo, Lady or Velvet did — just bring the boys and girls inside for the night. Cold weather that extreme is just too dangerous for most pets. And if you move them into a garage or shed, make sure the igloo goes with them. Such shelters are not adequately insulated for dogs.
It’s also important to make sure their water stays fresh. This may require you to make periodic trips outdoors to break away the ice and refill the dish with fresh water. Even better, drop a $20 and get them a electric heated water bowl, so your outdoor pets always have access to fresh water.
Pets’ bodies already suck up precious calories to stay warm; you don’t want them getting dehydrated. I recommend buying and setting up a heated water dish — just hook it up to an outlet, and the water stays ice-free. Also, talk to your veterinarian about whether your pet needs an increase in calories to help it through the cold season.
And most importantly, if you see a pet outside without access to adequate shelter, please contact your animal control officer or local police department — or if you live in the rural areas of the country, your sheriff’s department. Don’t let those poor animals suffer.
Winter shelter tips
• Face the house opening away from the wind.
• Create a door flap. A piece of heavy fabric or old linoleum flooring will work.
• Elevate the doghouse off the ground. Insulate using straw or cedar shavings (not hay) inside the doghouse.
• Avoid towels and blankets. They get wet and freeze.
• Oversized doghouses are colder inside. Make sure it is cozy inside to help your dog maintain body heat.
• Provide plenty of food and water. Staying warm requires more calories, and dogs dehydrate as they lose body heat.
