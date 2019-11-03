Kevin McClintock: Black pet special at Carthage Humane Society this month

There are days where I want to stay in bed and veg.
Likewise, there are days when cats inside an animal shelter want to stay curled up in a dark, cozy corner.
Case in point — Nat King Cole.
When I visited the Carthage Humane Society Thursday afternoon, this little black-furred beauty didn’t want to venture out into the light of day. Can’t say I blame him. It was a cold, gloomy day outside. He’d just been given some medicine, and he hadn’t liked it, which I’m told leaves a nasty taste in their mouths. So he’d had enough of humans for a while. And, I was told, he was punishing the CHS staff by ignoring their pleas to come out for a picture.
I’ve seen it before. Lord knows I did enough of that with my own folks, when asked to swallow a spoonful of Pepto Bismol — or as I liked to call it at the age of 12, “Peptol Abysmal.”
While Nat didn’t kick and yell and clamp his mouth shut like I and every other kid in existence likes to do, he did completely ignore shelter manager Amber Gilmore’s pleas to come to play and pose for a picture.
“He’s mad at us,” Gilmore said, scooping him out from his paddock and holding him tight in her arms as I snapped a few pictures.
Now, it may sound like Nat doesn’t like contact with humans, but that’s not the case at all. Like I said, I just caught him on a bad day. Normally, he adores being loved on.
“He’s come quite a long way,” Gilmore said. “There was a time when you couldn’t even pick him up; he was that shy.”
He’s been a resident at the shelter for a year, and it’s time he finds a permanent, loving home. Better yet, he gets along great with other cats, but he apparently got extremely stressed out when he was living with the younger cats at the shelter. As kittens tend to do at a shelter, many leave and new ones arrive at all hours of the day, so it was new kittens all the time.
“It just got to be too much for him,” Gilmore said, “so that’s why he’s out here in the lobby now. But he does not have a problem with other cats; he gets along great with them.”
But he probably should stay away from dogs, she said, “since he’s come such a long way with trusting people.”
They think Nat’s a rehabilitated feral cat, who was brought to the shelter at the edge of town by an Animal Control officer.
Good news for Nat and the other black cats at the shelter, Lucas and Panther, is that all black animals during the month of November have reduced adoption fees: $30 for dogs, $25 for cats. That makes black dogs such as Bell, Crash, Fluffy, Holly, Lady, Ross and Scooby very happy.
If you want to adopt Nat King Cole, Lucas, Panther or any of the black dogs, please visit Gilmore and her staff at 13860 Dog Kennel Lane in Carthage or give the shelter a call at 417-358-6402 or contact them via their popular Facebook page. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Address correspondence to Kevin McClintock, c/o The Joplin Globe, Box 7, Joplin, MO 64802 or email kmcclintock@joplinglobe.com.
