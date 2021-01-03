Kevin McClintock: Book examines famed Dungeons & Dragons 'steam tunnel incident'

Dungeons and Dragons is pretty much everywhere these days, no longer played by basement-dwelling geeks like it used to be back in my day. Whether it’s “Young Sheldon” on CBS, the traumatized teens from “Stranger Things” or Hollywood elitists playing a vintage Gary Gygax dungeon crawl, old-school D&D is back and bigger than ever.
I guess it shouldn’t surprise me, with everything ’80s being embraced as hip or cool by the millennial generation these days. And I’m glad to see it, of course. The game was an important and tremendously fun part of my teenage years, playing adventures out of the D&D Red Box before switching over to the much more complicated (and expensive) Advanced Dungeons and Dragons, which forced you to lug around a calculator alongside your favorite 20-sided die.
My beloved characters lived, explored and died inside Caldwell’s Castle, the infamous Tomb of Horrors, Lloth’s Demonweb Pits and Count Strahd von Zarovich’s haunted castle. My character, an ill-tempered hill dwarf fighter, would eventually level out, retire and sit at the head of his very own clan in the rolling reaches of Hillock. From there, his brothers and cousins — and later, his sons and daughters — would pick up their own war hammers and continue exploring, fighting and treasure hunting until I attended college and moved on to other interests.
But the reason I’m spinning yarns about the granddaddy of all roleplaying games mostly has to do with an incident that took place in 1979 involving a 16-year-old prodigy, East Lansing’s Michigan State University and a network of rather dangerous steam tunnels veining the ground beneath the campus buildings.
The hysteria surrounding James Dallas Egbert III and his disappearance from his dorm room has been dubbed the “steam tunnel incident.” It directly led to Advanced D&D becoming the national media’s whipping boy, keeping the spot warm for rock music in the late 1980s and video games in the early to mid-1990s.
This incident — which gripped the nation for several months — was detailed in a fascinating nonfiction book titled “The Dungeon Master: The Disappearance of James Dallas Egbert III.” Published in 1984, it was penned by William Dear, the private investigator hired by Egbert’s parents to find the missing boy.
During his initial investigations, Dear discovered that Egbert had been a devoted Dungeons and Dragons player. Completely unfamiliar with the mechanics of the game, and stymied by dead-end leads, Dear began to blame D&D for the young man’s disappearance.
In Egbert’s dorm room, Dear found a note that read: “To whom it may concern: Should my body be found, I wish to be cremated.” He also found a cork board with pushpins arranged in an “arcane arrangement.” Was it a map to where his body was in the tunnels below?
In another book, concerning the history of D&D, I later learned that Dear had actually handed over pictures of Egbert’s cork board to D&D co-creators Gygax and Dave Arneson, who spent three days and many hours trying to figure out what it meant, even comparing it to maps of many of their fictional D&D module dungeons. But nothing panned out. Dear eventually played a D&D game as part of his investigation. The thought of the big-boned man hunched over a table rolling a 20-sided die still brings a smile to my face, and I applaud him for his effort. Afterwards, he claimed the “mind game” was so immersive that he actually forgot where he was and believed for a while that he was no longer William Dear but Tor, his third-level magic-user. Here I have to roll my eyes. I’ve played countless D&D modules over a 10-year span, and never once did I ever have an out-of-body experience playing the game. It’s simply ludicrous.
Dear came to believe that Egbert had fallen under the game’s “spell” and had perhaps even lost touch with reality. As it sadly happens all too often, Dear’s unsubstantiated theory was immediately taken for gospel by the national media without any attempt to fact-check. The game’s alleged evils were trumpeted to the masses, and D&D was quickly labeled the No. 1 menace to America’s youth. It was even — and to this day it still blows my mind — linked to devil worshiping and Satanism. The psychological effects of the game — the use of magic in particular — stirred intense controversy.
Ultimately, Dear feared Egbert had entered the dank utility tunnels below to play a live-action version of D&D and had died in the process. The highlight of Dear’s book is when he and a team of investigators — not unlike a fictional D&D party — descend into the steam tunnels to try to find Egbert’s body. They find graffiti, food wrappers, crushed soda cans and an assortment of steaming-hot pipes that wounded several of the men, including Dear. Probably the only unsettling part of the entire book is when Dear discovers a small room in the darkness containing a neat, cloth-covered table on which stands a paper-mache head. Creepy and unexplainable.
But no trace of Egbert was found.
And then, several months later, he suddenly appeared. Alive. D&D hadn’t killed him. Rather, the intense pressure from his computer science courses, compounded by a combination of loneliness, depression and drug addiction, had caused him to try to commit suicide down in the steam tunnels. When that attempt failed, he ran away. A second suicide attempt, involving a cyanide-laced drink, also failed. Sadly, less than a year after the incident, Egbert would make a third suicide attempt, this time using a pistol. It was successful.
The steam tunnel incident would spawn a horribly written novel by Rona Jaffe, “Mazes and Monsters,” and an equally putrid made-for-TV movie of the same name starring a very young Tom Hanks in his first movie role.
At the same time, the negative press surrounding the game helped propel what had once been a niche gaming product into a national bestseller. D&D was here to stay. The notoriety of the game was strong enough to snag me in 1982, when I used my birthday money to purchase a D&D Red Box from Northpark Mall’s Waldenbooks, where my crusty old hill dwarf fighter was born.
Long live D&D.
