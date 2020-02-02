Kevin McClintock: Carthage Humane Society caring for feral cats in humanitarian way

It’s the mission of the Carthage Humane Society to save all cats.
Yes, even the feral ones.
Currently, the shelter is caring for six feral cats recently brought in by a Carthage animal control officer, who had trapped the felines from points in and around the city.
They are being kept in a backroom, away from the other shelter animals (for obvious reasons). When I peeked in at them, each and every one of them looked absolutely miserable. It reminded me, truth be told, of a chained exotic animal at one of those horrific roadside “zoos” in the back of a gas station in the middle of nowhere in Arizona or New Mexico. I could clearly see a toxic mixture of anxiety, fear and a coiled “fight or flight” weariness in their eyes, and my heart went out to them. And there’s a reason why they looked so miserable, said Teresa Smith, the treasurer for the CHS Board of Directors.
“They are wild. That’s why we need to get them out of here as fast as we can, because this” — she paused to gesture with her arms at the shelter building around her — “isn’t their natural environment. If they could have a barn house out in the county somewhere, they would love that. Or if you have snakes or mice (on your property), you won’t have those problems for long with feral cats.”
At one time, the shelter had a successful feral cat program up and running. Called a trap-neuter-return program, each cat would get its ears clipped, indicating it was fixed and could no longer breed. The cat could then do what felines were born best to do — hunt and kill wounded or diseased vermin that wreak havoc on farmers and homeowners property out in the country. In the end, such feral-humanitarian programs successfully blunt the primary reason why feral cats are so hated and often hunted down and cruelly killed by humans — unchecked breeding.
Too many feral cats in a small area often forces them to become aggressive predators, preying on birds and even small pets. Several Carthage businesses, Smith said, have even adopted feral colonies to dramatically cut down on the mice and other vermin who might tear into their farm feed or food stock.
Smith would love to see the trap-neuter-return program return to Carthage.
“These cats aren’t pets. You can’t touch them or love on them. That isn’t what these cats need (or even want). If you feed them and let them run loose, they will do what they were meant to do when they were first put here on this Earth … to keep the rabies down, (to) eat snakes, (to) kill mice and rats; they are very beneficial,” Smith said. “But the public doesn’t realize this. To them, feral cats are a nuisance, nothing more.”
If someone adopts a feral cat, particularly a large landowner, and leaves out plenty of food for the cats to eat and has a dry, warm place outdoors for the cats to sleep, the cats will stay away from the trash or crops, Smith said, simply because the cats would no longer have a need to scavenge daily for food. Instead, they’ll follow their instincts and hunt the vermin that often plague landowners.
The shelter’s post on Facebook about the cats seemed to resonate positively with area residents.
“I adore that you respect that they are feral, without writing them off as a lost cause,” wrote Sheba Knowlton on the Facebook post.
It costs the shelter between $150 and $180 to sterilize a healthy feral cat. But Smith said it’s worth it, simply because “they don’t belong to us,” she said. “They belong out in the wild.”
In the end, she said, “They need love, even if it’s in a different way.”
For more information about these feral cats, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit their page on Facebook.
