Kevin McClintock: Cersei, Shiloh, abandoned and surrendered by owners, looking for loving families

OK, “Game of Thrones” fans, simmer down. Yes, one of the dogs I want to preview in this week’s column is named Cersei. But unlike the famed — and quite mad — Lannister queen, this 4-year-old English bulldog is a “bundle of joy.”
Sadly, Cersei had a pretty horrible puppyhood. For much of her life, she’d been living outdoors, neglected — worst of all, chained to a tree. A neighbor could no longer stand seeing the girl suffering. She negotiated the dog’s release from the owners. But because she owned dogs of her own, she was forced to surrender Cersei to Golden Paw.
“She did it the right (and legal) way,” said Golden Paw’s Alexis Prado.
I completely agree, though I don’t know if I could have held back to go knocking on their door and be all civilized; something tells me the urge to wait until midnight, sneak over with a saw and go to work on that chain would have been mighty powerful. Oh well. Whoever you are, lady — thank you for doing what you did for Cersei.
“It’s horrible,” said Prado, about Cersei’s imprisonment to the tree. “I see it a lot here” in Joplin, sadly. “There’s not a lot law enforcement can do. Their hands are tied.”
Cersei is a pretty little thing, though — solidly built, as all bulldogs are, but with a cute dark patch covering the right eye and portions of each ear, which nicely complements that famed upturned nose and barely visible snaggletooth.
Now, bulldogs usually don’t last long in shelters nationwide because the breed is so popular. Sadly, the primary reason why Cersei continues to live at the Joplin shelter since her arrival back in January has everything to do with the fact that she shows aggression toward other dogs and cats. With that in mind, she would need to go to a home where she would serve as the only pet.
“She loves people. Adores them. She’s great as long as you’re not an animal,” Prado said with a chuckle.
The second dog I want to introduce to you is a boy named Shiloh. Similar to Cersei, he was brought to Golden Paw back in January. Also similar to Cersei, he’s still waiting for his forever home. Physically, he’s about as opposite in looks from Cersei as you can think, however. He’s a Shiba Inu, the first time in this column’s long history that I’ve come across one in the wild. This is a famed breed of hunting dog native to Japan, with its trademark bushy, curled tail. He was an owner surrender from a loving couple who had grown too old to care for him.
The reason he hasn’t received very many looks from prospective owners, Prado said, has to do with the color of his black fur. His black fur. Because of this, “he’s getting overlooked,” Prado said. “He’s not very big. He’s only 36 pounds, so he’s a smaller dog.”
Unlike Cersei, Shiloh “does great with other animals and kids — he’s good with everything,” she said. “With his size and with his personality, there’s no reason that he shouldn’t have been adopted by now.”
If anyone’s interested in adopting either Shiloh or Cersei, or any of the other fine dogs and cats living there, contact Prado at 417-623-0842, visit them at 2300 N. Main St. in Joplin, or go online to their Facebook page.
