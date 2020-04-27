Kevin McClintock: Coloring '80s horror

Since the stay-at-home order went into effect in Joplin, there’s only so much TV and neighborhood walkabouts the wife and I can do over a given weekend.
Sure, I laugh at the funny memes on Facebook, get crushed regularly by Bulgarians and Russians in online chess matches, and dabble daily with writing fiction on my perch at the dining room table. Sadly, none of those activities even begin to fill up the dead space we’re all experiencing these days.
So I started coloring. Well, truth be told, my wife urged me to start coloring. At first I resisted. We sat there, side-by-side, on our bar stools at the kitchen counter. The types of things she was coloring — fish and unicorns and cherubs — weren’t exactly my cup of tea. But a funny thing happened along the way — I fell in love with it. Maybe it’s because coloring took me back to my childhood, when I loved drawing up amusement park maps and spaceships. Or maybe it’s because the activity is quiet, almost soothing, giving the brain a much-needed slumber. Who knows? All I can say is at one point, I glanced up at the clock and 40 minutes had passed by — just like that, in the blink of an eye. I hadn’t even been aware of its passage. And while the butterfly I’d been obsessing over for those 40 minutes didn’t look nearly as colorful as Katy’s nesting dove next to me, I was pretty proud of what I’d done; particularly liking how I’d blended the yellow into a soft green along the butterfly’s thorax and did a truly bang-up job with both the compound eye and proboscis.
Since then, I’ve colored a fish — I think it’s a big tuna — and a large jungle cat, a jaguar.
But my manliness is starting to bleed through. I find myself wanting to add a hook, line and sinker to the mouth of that big tuna flopping around above the water. As for my big jungle cat, how about the torn-up carcass of some prey she’s just brought down? I felt the urge to reach for the red pen and add some dried blood to the gal’s muzzle. Katy stopped me, of course.
OK, I’ll admit here and now for everyone to read — I really enjoy coloring. But it’s clear that I need some new material. Katy’s butterflies and cherubs and fish and jungle animals aren’t cutting it for me. I need a coloring book that’s a bit more manly.
I recently hopped on Amazon and typed in “coloring books for men.” I was blown away by what it offered. There is a coloring book showcasing tattoos — sugar skulls, guns and roses. Another one showcases tractors, tools and motorcycles and “other things for men to color.” There’s a coloring book showcasing “People of Walmart,” the popular website. And there are dozens out there filled with American muscle cars. Heck, there’s even a book showing off animals — but animals drinking from beer mugs and martini glasses.
Well, I’m neither a gear head nor a tattoo guy, nor have I, nor likely ever will, motor around atop a tractor. I am a geek. A proud geek. So if coloring is going to become a regular thing for Katy and me, I’ll need a coloring book that fits my interests and personality. I found multiple books with images from “Star Wars” and “Star Trek.” OK, very cool. I found a whole line of books based off “Dungeons and Dragons,” a game I played in high school and college that is still near and dear to my aging heart.
But let’s face it. Ultimately, I love ’80s horror. I collect horror paperbacks by the thousands. I’ve published horror fiction. I’m a trivia expert on all things ’80s horror — yes, I know the name of Jason Voorhees’ father from the “Friday the 13th” movies. Following a long search on Amazon, I came across the coloring book I decided to purchase. It took me about an hour to choose because I don’t do anything quickly. When I showed Katy my choice, she frowned at it, smiled slightly, then gave me a shrug as if to say, “Whatever floats your boat, dude.”
It’s called “Freak of Horror Coloring Book,” written by Darren Voorhees (that’s GOT to be a fake name). I nabbed it primarily because it showcases “scary creatures” from classic horror movies — think “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” Freddy Krueger of “Nightmare on Elm Street,” and John Carpenter’s “Halloween.”
Ultimately, the book was published for “adult kids.” That’s the part that sold me on this book — adult kids. Sure, I may be in my late 40s, but I am, indeed, an adult child at heart.
