How many of you remember “Larry the Lobster”?
I would have been around 11 when I saw it live for the first time on a Saturday night, April 10, 1982.
Truth be told, I don’t know how I was able to stay up so late to witness the sketch live when, technically, it was way past my bedtime — even for a weekend. Regardless, for years, the sketch left a bad taste in my mouth. Even then, at the age of 11, my empathy for animals was growing by leaps and bounds. And the plight of that poor lobster had really upset me.
But now, here in 2019, I’m glad I was able to witness what has now become a rather famous “Saturday Night Live” sketch because it ties in nicely with what I want to talk about in this week’s column — animal cruelty.
Starring a then-19-year-old Eddie Murphy, the comedy sketch was one of the first examples of interactive television, for those of you who love historical tidbits. Murphy held aloft a live lobster, named Larry, and declared that the viewing audiences at home would determine whether Larry would live or die.
For a few moments, I thought the lobster was fake. But nope — I saw its legs and limbs worming about in the air.
Surely, I thought to myself, they wouldn’t actually kill a lobster on live TV. No, I had never eaten lobster before. And no, I didn’t know thousands just like it were killed each day by being dropped into vats of boiling water.
So you can understand why the possibility of seeing a lobster boiled alive on national television was rather upsetting to me.
Viewers around the country were asked to call one of two 900-numbers, each posted on the screen. If they wanted Larry to live, they called one number. If they wanted him to die, they called a second number. Now, I don’t know (my research proved fruitless) whether the “SNL” gang really wanted Larry to boil on air. But there were indications that perhaps they were hoping they could (it’s all about ratings, you know). For example, when Murphy read the “save Larry” number, he sped right through it; with the “kill Larry” number, he said it very slowly and carefully. Throughout the episode, different cast members would update viewers about where Larry’s fate was headed.
It’s been said that in a span of just 30 minutes, nearly 500,000 calls were made (at 50 cents a pop!). I remember gasping out loud when, halfway through the show, Larry was headed for hot water — 65,743 (kill) to 56,893 (live). Thankfully, following the musical performance by John Cougar Mellencamp, the score had been reversed, 184,216 (live) to 1717,717 (kill).
In the end, Larry lived — by some 116,000 votes. Or did he? The following Saturday night, Murphy was on live TV again, grinning this time, showing off a boiled lobster (Egad! Larry?) and tearing apart and passing around chunks of the lobster to his fellow “SNL” comedians.
Luckily, I didn’t see any of that. I was in bed (past my bedtime, remember). Besides, I’d always been a die-hard “SCTV” fan, anyway.
Regardless, the fate of Larry the lobster has since been cited as a prime example of animal cruelty. I bring this story up because earlier this week, House lawmakers unanimously passed a bill that makes animal cruelty a federal felony.
Let me pause here to do a little dance.
Yes, after years of begging for our representatives to make this happen, they finally listened. The “PACT” act — Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture — places bans on “crushing, burning, drowning or impaling” animals.
Man, it was tough typing those four words. I have to turn off my brain when examples of such things happening to my dogs or cats come to mind. It’s why I ignore (and sometimes even outright ban) people who post pictures of tortured animals on my Facebook page.
But if it makes you feel better, violators of the bill could end up in prison for up to seven years. Currently, federal law only explicitly prohibits animal fighting and only criminalizes wrongdoers when they create and sell videos depicting the actual animal cruelty. The legislation does, however, contain exceptions for hunting.
In another great move, PACT would allow authorities to go after suspected animal abusers who cross state lines — this closes a huge loophole that allowed so many of these scum to escape police authority. It would also specifically ban animal cruelty recorded on video, which in our social media-starved society, is a huge “thing.” Before, while such videos made it illegal to create and sell, it didn’t include the acts of cruelty in the videos themselves.
Even better, in a day and age when Democrats and Republicans can’t even look at one another without hissing and spitting, PACT was sponsored by Florida Republican Congressman Vern Buchanan and Florida Democrat Congressman Ted Deutch.
Next, the measure must pass through the Senate, though nobody really anticipates any forseeable roadblocks, since it already has bipartisan support. A vote has yet to be scheduled.
Deutch told The Associated Press last week that the legislation sends a “clear message that our society does not accept animal cruelty.”
Amen.
