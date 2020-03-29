Kevin McClintock: Did fiction writer Dean Koontz really predict a worldwide pandemic in 1981?

There’s a rumor going around the internet that a popular horror writer with a last name beginning with the letter “K” had written a novel, first published in 1981, featuring a deadly pandemic originating from Wuhan, China.
Sounds familiar?
And no, for the record, I’m not talking about Stephen King. It’s the other popular “K” horror writer I’m focused on here — Dean Koontz.
I’ve always found Koontz’s writing career fascinating. He was a successful, midlevel writer of science fiction during the late 1960s and most of the 1970s, penning dozens of novels under his own name. Never quite finding the success he craved, he turned his back on the science fiction genre and embraced horror and suspense instead. Because the Koontz name was still too strongly linked to science fiction, and because he feared readers wouldn’t accept the Koontz name linked to horror (a phenomenon known as “negative crossover,” he decided to adopt pen names. Lots and lots of pen names, as we’ll see below.
Now, Stephen King is famous for the use of a single pen name, the infamous Richard Bachman. But Koontz put King to shame in this particular category. He’s published novels as David Axton, Owen West, Aaron Wolfe, John Hill, Anthony North, Deanna Dwyer, K.R. Dwyer, Brian Coffey and Leigh Nichols. Several of Koontz’s early horror/suspense novels — “The Face of Fear,” “The Key To Midnight” and “The Funhouse” — wound up selling millions of copies each. They made Koontz a very rich man. Sadly, nobody could congratulate him on his successes because each had been written by Brian Coffey, Leigh Nichols and Owen West, respectively.
As Leigh Nichols, Koontz published five novels during the early 1980s — “The Key to Midnight,” “The Eyes of Darkness,” “The House of Thunder,” “The Servants of Twilight” and “Shadow Fires.” All would eventually be published under Koontz’s name during the 1990s.
But it’s the second novel, “The Eyes of Darkness,” that we want to focus on in this column. Now, I collect horror paperbacks as a hobby, and I happen to own both copies — the ’81 Nichols version as well as the ’96 Koontz version. For years, these two books had gathered dust on my upstairs bookshelves — until three months ago. When the COVID-19 virus made its way from China to the rest of the world, suddenly, “The Eyes of Darkness” became a much-sought “have” by paperback collectors. Prices, accordingly, have skyrocketed on Amazon and eBay. They’ve now reached triple digits for a well-worn and read copy.
Why? Because of what’s written in Chapter 39 in both book versions. At that point in the novel, Koontz describes a bioweapon, a deadly flu-like virus, that if unleashed would create a pandemic that would lay waste to millions worldwide.
Not long after COVID-19 morphed into a pandemic in late February, social media posts began circulating worldwide about how Koontz, in “The Eyes of Darkness,” had predicted the 2020 pandemic. On Feb. 27, the initial post received 39,000 shares on Facebook and 2,000 retweets on Twitter.
Because I’ve read both versions, I can easily separate fact from fiction for you. Yes, the Leigh Nichols’ book from 1981 does mention a virus in Chapter 39. However, Koontz calls the virus “Gorki-400,” because the man-made bioweapon was created by a Soviet scientist in the Russian city of Gorki. In the ’96, when Koontz republished the Nichols book under his own name, the Cold War had ended, and the Soviet Union a crumbled afterthought. So, Koontz changed “Gorki-400” to “Wuhan-400,” now describing the virus as being Chinese-made in labs outside the Chinese city of Wuhan.
So yes, in a way, Koontz did predict a virus originating from Wuhan that created “severe pneumonia-like” symptoms in humans. Unlike the real-life COVID-19 (thankfully), the fictional “Wuhan-400” is man-made, for use as a bioweapon, described as being “infinitely worse than Ebola” and possessing a “kill rate of 100%.”
Yikes! As bad as things are out there right now, I’m glad fiction doesn’t always mimic reality.
