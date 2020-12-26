When Ozzy was first brought to Joplin’s Golden Paw Animal Rescue & Sanctuary back on Oct. 1 and gently lifted from the truck bed by the man who’d rescued the stray from the side of a road, everyone inside the shelter could clearly see that something was horribly wrong with the dog.
They saw, to their collective horror, that the 8-month-old Great Dane mix’s back legs had been broken, either pushed from a moving car or struck by another. God only knows. Regardless of how it happened, he was a stray, abandoned, hobbling along as best he could with two broken back legs. I can’t imagine how unbearably difficult that was for the young pup.
“Who knows what happened to him?” said Rebecca Williams, a kennel tech with Golden Paw, said with a shake of head.
The good news, of course, is that Ozzy was dropped off in the care of those at the Joplin animal sanctuary, whose creed is to never — ever — turn any animal in need away, regardless if that former pet is a dog like Ozzy, a cat, hamster, rabbit, guinea pig or even a rooster.
I didn’t get to meet Ozzy during my visit Tuesday afternoon because the big guy is currently healing up at a foster home. I did, however, see several pictures of him. The one that struck me the most saw the four-legged lad lying in a patch of green grass, his two back legs in casts, each covered with pink flamingo stockings and tipped with “Jurassic Park” socks.
Before that picture had been snapped, Golden Paw officials posted an earlier picture of Ozzy, detailing his medical needs on the shelter's popular Facebook page. Three people were generous enough to contribute $120, which helped pay for the leg setting expenses. The picture you see with this column is Ozzy from earlier this month, with both leg casts off. It’s pretty obvious he’s having a heck of a time inside his foster home. And I’m happy to announce that the Ozzy’s legs have mostly healed. Yeah, it was a couple of hard months, but the black-and-white guy is ready for his forever home. Though it will have to be a special forever home, Williams said.
“Now, through lots of hard work and lots of therapy, he’s ready for adoption,” Williams said. “However, his owners will have to understand that he will be on arthritis medicine and he will need to be inside a home with minimal stairs.
Williams said the dog — who I was told has a happy disposition and loves to dig — “is good with other pets, is great with other dogs” and adores small children.
Ozzy’s legs, she continued, “are still healing. Any broken bones take a while to heal. But he’s able to put weight on them.”
In fact, “He’s even able to jump off a couch,” she added with a laugh.
I love stories with happy endings.
If you’re interested in adopting Ozzy, or any of the other four-legged fur balls at the shelter, please contact the shelter at 417-623-0842, visit its website at www.goldenpawrescue.org, check out its popular Facebook page or visit at 2300 N. Main Street in Joplin.
