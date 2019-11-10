After I was forced to put down my beloved beagle Lady several years ago, I swore up and down to Katy and the girls that we would never, ever, get another dog again.
I was wrong.
Katy and the girls, in fact, brought home a new dog just a few months later, named Otis, who they promptly renamed Odie (original, eh?).
That first night, I swore up and down that I wouldn’t get close to Odie, that he would henceforth become the “girls’ dog.”
I was wrong.
Within a week, Odie was my inseparable shadow wherever I went — sitting on the couch, heading out into the backyard or lying down for sleep in bed. A boy and his dog, if I may quote Harlan Ellison.
The reason he and I have bonded so quickly and so deeply, I believe, is because he’s a senior dog. Odie had been in and out of several animal shelters for nearly 49 months. Frankly, the then-7-year-old beagle mix was starved for human contact and reassurance. And he found that in the form of yours truly.
Odie has changed my life in one big way — he’s opened my eyes to the value that a senior dog can bring to a family. Just the other day, I swore up and down to Katy that we would, until the day I die, adopt only senior dogs and cats.
I don’t intend to be wrong about this one.
I could spend the rest of this article talking about the merits of senior dogs, but I’ll just say this about them: They know.
What do I mean by that?
They understand what you’ve done for them. They understand they won’t be spending the last of their lives inside a crowded, noisy shelter. They know you have chosen them, over all the cute and cuddly pups, to become an important part of your family, giving them the love and companionship they so deeply crave. You can see it in their eyes. They know. They appreciate. And they’ll love on you, dote on you, devote their utter existence to you, for their remaining days, in a way that no puppy or youngish dog could ever hope to duplicate.
“Older dogs just truly seem to appreciate homes,” said Lysa Boston, manager of the Second Chance Pet Rescue of Grand Lake in Grove, Oklahoma. “Puppies are pretty much happy everywhere, but older dogs truly bond people very quickly.”
November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month. They receive that month instead of a week or single day because, well, prospective pet owners often sneer at or purposely overlook any dog sporting one gray hair or whisker. Which is why senior pets tend to spend the longest amount of time at shelters or rescues before finding their forever home, as Odie did with us.
If they can find one, that is.
Which is where you, dear readers, can help.
Now calling the Second Chance home are two very adorable seniors.
The first guy is called Roscoe (Rosco P. Coltrane, anyone? Dukes of Hazzard fans?). He is somewhere between 7 to 9 years old. He came into the shelter heart worm positive, said Boston, but is now heart worm negative (Yay!).
“He’s been at our shelter for 10 months,” she said. “He’s a very sweet fellow who, despite his age, still has quite a bit of energy and enjoys going on walks. He seems to do well with most dogs but prefers females to males,” though he could probably buddy to another boy dog if the latter was mannerly and polite to him.
The black and tan mix would love nothing more than a quiet, loving home with a fenced-in yard and a couch for him to relax on.
The second dog, a red brindle pit bull named Kita, is between 6 and 8 years old and, at one time, was surrendered by her owners to a kill shelter. She was on the list to be euthanized for space when she was thankfully rescued and brought to to the Grove shelter.
“She’s mellow and easy going,” Boston said. “She’s a big girl, and doesn’t seem to go anywhere in a hurry. She would absolutely love a nice comfy bed or a couch to lay on.”
Both dogs, because of their ages, have had a decent bit of training — they will sit for treats and walk on leashes. Most senior dogs are also housebroken, a huge plus over a puppy, and will only need time and care to adjust to a new home.
“I think it’s great to adopt an older dog because it is a way to show that older dog that not everyone breaks a promise,” Boston said. “Just keep in mind that these dogs were probably once somebody’s beloved pets. They thought they had it made and would never have to worry about being homeless.
“And yet, here they are.”
If you want to adopt Kita or Roscoe, or any of the other dogs and cats at the shelter, call them at 918-786-7630, visit their Facebook page or go scratch a few dogs' heads or cats' chins at 64301 E. 290 Road.
