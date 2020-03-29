Well, this was interesting. For the first time in the history of this column, which is going on five years now, I had an animal from an area shelter get adopted before I could preview him or her here on Sunday. It’s wonderful news, and truth be told I’m a bit surprised it hadn’t happened before.
The lucky guy was a cat named George, who tipped the scales at close to 20 pounds. Joplin Humane Society’s Tianna Fisher was spot-on when she told me that 4-year-old George, a domestic shorthair, was huge.
“He’s probably one of the biggest cats I’ve ever seen,” she told me Wednesday afternoon.
On the shelter’s Facebook page one day later, a picture of George appeared in the feed. The big guy was snug in the arms of a smiling woman and her daughter.
“We think he is going to be very spoiled,” the post read about George and his new forever family.
Happy life, George.
While George was your iconic cat couch potato, a Lab mix named Miss Harley is anything but that.
My first glimpse of this black-furred beauty was at the back of the shelter, when I spied her chasing a tennis ball inside a dog run, happily playing with a shelter volunteer.
She’s known around the shelter for giving kisses, Fisher said.
“She’s a medium-energy type dog. She has bursts of energy where she wants to play and play and play and then — nap.” It’s very puppy-like behavior, even though Miss Harley is almost 2 years old.
Miss Harley, who was brought in from another shelter, recognizes the “sit” command. She’s also scared of cats and kittens. My first-ever dog, Bobo, was the same way. He’d fight any dog that wandered into my parent’s yard back in the 1970s, but one hiss from a tiny cat would send him cowering inside our garage. Should Miss Harley be adopted to a home with a cat, “I would recommend introducing them pretty slowly,” Fisher said.
Because Miss Harley is sponsored, she can go home today with a new family for just $30.
In other shelter news, adoptions have been outstanding despite the fears of COVID-19 in the area. More than 60 animals have been adopted in the last week, Fisher said. Shelter officials are asking the public that, should they have an animal that they need to surrender, call for an appointment for intakes. That’s been a recent change, she said.
“We’re still here to help everybody, we’re just doing it by appointment so we don’t have a crowded intake area,” rather than dropping by unannounced. The approach reduces the physical interaction between the public and shelter staff and volunteers.
The shelter is still spaying and neutering; a sponsored pet clinic is taking place on Tuesday. It’s by appointment only and requires a nonrefundable $10 deposit to save a spot; it was sponsored by local pet lover and shelter supporter Michelle Slawson. So just call and make an appointment beforehand, though space is limited.
Finally, I want to give a quick shoutout to my newsroom co-worker, Kimberly Barker, who decided to foster a sick adult cat — named Nugget — from the shelter. Kimberly laid eyes on Nugget for the first time Thursday, a light gray beauty with green eyes. He apparently has an eye condition that will force Kimberly to give him eyedrops twice a day. He’s also suffering from ear mites.
“During this time of such uncertainty, where we have no control over any situation around us, it’s important to take matters into your own hands and give back to the community in some small way,” Kimberly said. “If we can’t help our human beings at this time (due to the virus quarantine), at least we can help our four-legged friends.”
She called Nugget a “sweetie.”
“I’m sure he’ll get adopted. I hope so.”
If you want to adopt Miss Harley, please contact the shelter at 417-623-3642 or visit them online or on Facebook.
