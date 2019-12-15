Kevin McClintock: Finding a final home for sweet Cyrus

Thanks to 25-plus years in journalism, I’ve grown a pretty thick layer of skin. It’s helped me power through some pretty brutal moments, which probably explains why I sport so many grey hairs. Sad situations involving animals, however, have always been my kryptonite. Particularly those involving dogs and cats.
I’ve been blessed (thank you, Mom and Dad) with a deep empathy for animals. I got into my very first fight — and received my very first black eye — when I spooked a cardinal bird into flight as a junior high acquaintance was drawing a bead on it with his air-powered pellet gun. All these years later, I’m still proud of that shiner.
All of this explains why I had to look away, rapidly blinking my eyes, when I came across a Facebook post earlier in the week from Lysa Boston, shelter manager for the Second Chance Pet Rescue in Grove, Oklahoma, that featured a senior white boxer mix. It was the dog’s eyes that made my stomach lurch. He just looked — tired. But that’s really not the correct word. It’s more of a mixture of exhaustion, sadness, confusion, fear and more than a little bit of weary loneliness. Pictures, we’re told, are worth a thousand words. That certainly applies in this situation. You can see every hardship, large and small, in this poor dog’s eyes. The toenails on his front paws hadn’t been trimmed, and there were patches of red swelling or scarring around his left eye and the tip of his mouth.
Worse yet was this poor dog’s story. According to Boston, “The dog was an owner surrender with the idea that we would take him and have him euthanized.”
Boston was led to believe by the owner that the dog was on his death bed; that death would be a release from a miserable existence. The dog was left at the shelter, but when Boston got her first good look at him, the story proved false. “He was just a very old dog,” she said, “who apparently can no longer wait to go out to go to the bathroom when his owner is not home.”
That’s it? That’s this poor dog’s big crime? That he couldn’t, at the age of 14, hold his bladder for eight hours when left alone inside a house all day?
Seriously?
The dog — newly named Cyrus — wasn’t in terrible shape at all, Boston learned. Certainly the poor thing didn’t need euthanized. He was just old and lonely, nearly blind and deaf, and apparently suffering from a horrific ear infection. The last thing this guy needed was to be dumped, forgotten, at the local animal shelter, though it happens way more than you think it does.
All Cyrus really wanted, Boston said, was for someone to shower him with love and companionship in the final few years of his life.
“I don’t really think he’s sad,” Boston said of Cyrus when I asked her about the dog’s demeanor. “I think he’s just confused and trying to learn his way around his new place. Considering the fact that he’s blind, that’s not easy.”
Regardless, “our vet would certainly not euthanize an animal without a medical reason, and neither would we,” she said. “I’ve tried to contact the owner to run the idea past him that I would like to try to find placement for (Cyrus) to live out his golden years … and medically there’s (wasn’t any) reason for him to be euthanized.”
But the number the owner had left at the shelter turned out to be the wrong one. The man had simply upped and disappeared out of Cyrus’ life forever.
“I don’t know that it was abuse or neglect,” Boston said. “I think everyone is a little bit different … I think the owner made a choice that he could no longer deal with the dog going to the bathroom in the house and felt like he was doing the best that he could.”
Thursday morning, Boston posted a new picture of Cyrus, who was temporarily staying at Boston’s home. He was resting on a comfortable blanket, paws extended, head on one arm, resting while gazing at a decked-out Christmas tree.
“He’s so happy to be able to rest and relax,” Boston said. “I’m grateful that we were able to provide a soft place for him to land and hopefully be the first step to a place where he can spend the rest of his life in comfort and peace and be loved.”
Not surprisingly, there’s been a huge outpouring of emotions from the public.
“It’s probably heaven on earth,” wrote one Facebook user.
Said another: “Prayers that Cyrus finds his hero to help him enjoy his remaining years.”
The best written note said: “His heart is probably relieved that he will have a loving, comfortable, nonthreatening place to call home for the holidays!”
Boston said it will be about a week before Cyrus is available for adoption, “depending on what our vet says.” He was seeing the vet a day after this column’s deadline.
Better yet, “his adoption fee will be a donation with an approved application.”
To adopt sweet Cyrus, or to adopt many of the other dogs and cats at Second Chance Pet Rescue of Grand Lake, please give them a call at 918-786-7630, visit their Facebook page or drive out to the shelter at 64301 E. 290 Road in Grove, Oklahoma.
Address correspondence to Kevin McClintock, c/o The Joplin Globe, Box 7, Joplin, MO 64802 or email kmcclintock@joplinglobe.com.
