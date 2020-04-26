Kevin McClintock: Four big dogs looking for wide open spaces to roam

Over the past 57 days, Carthage Humane Society officials have adopted out 146 dogs and cats of all ages — a record 90 last month, and 56 more through Thursday afternoon.
That’s a historic run, and it’s given the fine folks who work there a historic high. In celebration, Teresa Smith ordered a bunch of pizzas for the shelter’s employees and volunteers as a show of appreciation.
“We are shooting to break our record of 90 this month,” Smith said.
I knew something was up when I drove onto the shelter’s parking lot. I noticed right away that the outdoor dog runs were devoid of barking dogs. When I asked Smith about that, she just grinned. Later, she told me the shelter was currently caring for 11 dogs and two cats.
Never in the history of the shelter, she said — dating back to the 1940s — had the shelter adopted out so many animals or had so few to take care of.
So why is this happening? Because of the pandemic, of course. Think of this as a rare — and folks, I mean rare — silver lining among the numerous dark clouds gathered out there right now. With so many people at home under stay-at-home orders, individuals and families are taking advantage to fulfill their long-held dream to own a dog or cat. And it’s not as if the shelter has reduced prices significantly to push these pets out the front door. Adoption fees for dogs are $90 and $65 for cats; $90 for kittens and $125 for puppies. There’s just a demand for the animals now — a demand Smith and the others at the shelter are only too eager to satisfy.
Now, the picture you see with this story is of Ernest, an adult Lab/bulldog mix somewhere between 2 and 3 years old. I’ve chosen him because he’s called the shelter home for more than a year — he came to the shelter on April 17, 2019. But in reality, I’m pushing to find homes for four shelter dogs — Ernest, of course, but also Crash, Dice and Achilles. All four dogs are very similar in friendly disposition, fur color, size and shape. At first glance, you might think all four of them had come from the same litter. Nope, they’re just four big ol’ boys who desperately need new homes. But those homes will have to have some acreage; a normal backyard just won’t cut it. In fact, poor Crash has been adopted three times and returned three times because his size and high level of energy don’t go well with small apartments or small homes with stamp-sized yards.
“Those adoptions aren’t working because they need area to run — even if it’s just 2 acres,” Smith said of the four dogs. “These are special dogs, big dogs. They need a farm and some land to roam.”
That’s the reason why all four haven’t been adopted out over the past year — they’re big dogs, Smith said.
All four dogs were initially labeled as single-pet only. But thanks to COVID-19 and the downtime, Smith said she and the others have had the time to work with the animals. Now, Ernest, Crash, Dice and Achilles get along great with other dogs and even with cats.
“There are no problems,” she said. “We’ve had time to be with them, to train them.”
I asked if there was a fear that, once pandemic restrictions begin to lift, many of the dogs they’ve adopted will out find their way back to the shelter.
No, Smith said. In fact, last month, when those 90 dogs were adopted out, there were only three returns. This month, there was only one return — sadly, it was Crash.
“Because we’re talking to them, we’re screening them a little bit better, we’re telling them that, say, a (red or blue) heeler is a high-energy working dog, they’re cattle dogs — you don’t want a heeler living inside an apartment. So we’re educating them on the breed that they’re bringing in and telling them ‘this is what you have to have’ and ‘this is what you don’t have.’ And we tell them, ‘we don’t think this is a good fit for you.’ And it’s been working.”
Indeed, it has.
However, things are going to get busy really soon, she said.
“We’ve been told that once the city opens on May 4, once they begin sweeping (the city streets), because there are a lot of animals out there running the streets, we could be seeing 8 to 10 animals a day coming into this shelter.”
And they’ll be ready for it.
To adopt Ernest, Crash, Achilles or Dice, call the shelter at 417-358-6402 or visit their Facebook page. Be sure to check pictures of the other three dogs at carthagehumanesociety.org/animals.
Address correspondence to Kevin McClintock, c/o The Joplin Globe, Box 7, Joplin, MO 64802 or email kmcclintock@joplinglobe.com.
