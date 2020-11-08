Kevin McClintock: Fundraiser set for puppy with heart defect

A puppy named Josie is sick, and she desperately needs your help.
A good Samaritan back on Oct. 23 found a puppy — a black and white-colored, long-haired papillon mix — running in the parking lot of Race Brothers Farm & Home Supply in Carthage. She was wet, exhausted, scared and in danger of getting hit by vehicles. This man rescued the shivering, 10- to 12-week-old puppy and drove her to the Carthage Humane Society, where she was taken in, cleaned up and fed by the folks working there. The rescuer told them he was afraid the poor little pup would have eventually frozen to death. It was the week of all the rain, where nightly temperatures dipped down into the low 30s.
End of story, right? After all, whether brought in by empathetic locals or Animal Control officers, a vast majority of the dogs and cats who call the shelter home have very similar stories.
But Josie’s tale is a bit different.
Right away, said the shelter’s Chelsey Klamm, “we noticed she had a very severe heart murmur, like when you hold her you can actually feel the heart beating. It’s really bad.”
When it came time for routine spay surgery, the vet listened to the heart and noted the murmur could be heard on both sides of the heart; usually, such murmurs are found on one side or the other.
“She was concerned that it wasn’t safe to put her under anesthesia for the surgery,” Klamm said. Josie eventually traveled to the Kansas City-based Mission Veterinary Emergency & Specialty hospital to have her heart examined by more specialized equipment. There, they discovered the puppy was suffering from an enlarged heart, caused by patent ductus arteriosus. This is a congenital heart defect that, sadly, is prevalent with small-breed, female dogs. Even more sadly, without costly open-heart surgery, little Josie likely won’t live through to the end of 2021.
“Without surgery, her life expectancy is eight to 10 months,” Klamm said. “She would face a very rough, short life.”
With surgery, life would be extended to 10 years or more.
Was that the reason the owners of this tiny puppy decided to dump her in the cold, rotten weather? Perhaps they’d learned of the defect, couldn’t afford it and didn’t want to pay to have the sweet little girl put down.
“Nobody really knows,” Klamm said.
Currently living with a foster family, Josie is already showing signs of her heart disease; when she gets excited, she starts coughing. It’s because her heart is struggling to get enough oxygen to the rest of the body.
“It’s not a normal puppy life,” Klamm said sadly.
A fundraiser has been set up to help collect the money necessary to pay for the puppy’s heart surgery. Details can be found on the CHS Facebook page. Total cost of the surgery will range between $5,500 and $5,800. As of Thursday afternoon, $1,015 had been raised from 25 people.
“We’re just hoping more people will respond,” Klamm said. “She’s so young, so adorable — just a sweetheart. At eight weeks of age and at 4 pounds, she’s still a baby and deserves a chance.”
Any other year besides 2020, it’s likely the shelter wouldn’t need to go to the public to help fund Josie’s surgery. But because of COVID-19, the normal public fundraisers held this year by the shelter have been either canceled or postponed.
“We’d normally have some padding,” he said. “But times are lean right now. Everything we’d planned this year has been wiped out by COVID.”
To donate to Josie’s surgery, contact the shelter via its Facebook page, call 417-358-6402 or visit the shelter at 13860 Dog Kennel Road, Carthage.
