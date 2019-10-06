Kevin McClintock: Fundraiser to help Kansas group spay/neuter feral animals

It reads like a multiplication problem spawned from that dark area where nightmares are made. It’s known as the “420,000” problem. It goes something like this: A single female cat becomes pregnant. She has 12 kittens. Ten survive. Five of those 10 kittens are females. And as we all know, kittens grow up fast.
Does this scenario sound familiar? Heck, I see it all over Facebook: “Hey, my cat just had kittens! Anyone want ’em?”
By year two, three of those female offspring will wind up begatting 31 kittens, of which 26 will survive. Of those, 12 are female. Skip ahead to year four, and 17 female cats will have 172 healthy kittens, of which 80 are female.
See a pattern here?
By the 10th year, 4,806 female cats (yes, spawned from that single pregnant cat back in year one) will have 49,000 healthy kittens. Of those, 22,795 will be female. So to recap, one unsprayed mother cat and her offspring can produce up to 420,000 cats in seven years if all go unaltered.
Gulp.
The only thing keeping these numbers in check, for the most part, are responsible pet owners who get their cats (and dogs, don’t forget the dogs) spayed and neutered. Our area shelters also do a wonderful job with this as each shelter animal who finds a forever home is spayed and neutered. Spaying and neutering pets is the safest and simplest way of preventing animals from from reproducing.
But one area group in particular dedicates 100% if its energies to performing these ever-important surgeries — the Southeast Kansas-based Pawprints on the Heartland. Since the group was established in 2000, members have spayed and neutered more than 80,000 animals. Yeah, you read that number right — 80,000.
“With all the surgeries that we have done, it is amazing that there is still a huge overpopulation problem,” said Mary Kay Caldwell, who, along with Joann Wetzel, organized the group in an effort to offer a low cost spay/neuter to families in the area.
By the end of this year alone, group members are on pace to perform surgeries on 2,500 dogs and cats. Sadly, the reason the problem persists from one year to the next, Caldwell said, has everything to do with the “lack of pet owner responsibility.”
To help the group reach more animals, group members will be hosting the eighth annual Catwalk & Cocktails event to raise money — $5,000, they hope — for their “trap, neuter, return” spay/neuter program. It’s a ladies’ night out, scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Pittsburg Municipal Auditorium, 503 N. Pine in Pittsburg, Kansas. Not surprisingly, the event will have a cat theme.
The program, Caldwell said, is where group members and volunteers go out to trap feral cats, haul them in for surgery and then release them back in the spot at which they were first captured.
If the captured cats aren’t returned to that spot, she continued, “It creates what is known as the ‘vacuum’ effect. That is, more unsprayed cats will move into that area as they are finding a (reliable) feeding source. Surgically altering (them) prevents the death and suffering of millions of homeless animals.
“We also try to locate a person in that vicinity who will continue to feed the cats,” she continued. “The cats’ ears are notched at the time of surgery so if trapped again, they will be released. The money goes to the person hired to trap, vet services, medical supplies, telephone service and vehicle expense. “
The group is presently in search of another veterinarian to help, either part time or full time. Because of a lack of additional veterinarian services, the Pawprints on the Heartland mobile van is no longer traveling to nearby communities, Caldwell said.
This year’s Catwalk & Cocktails will include “delicious hors d’ oeuvres, desserts, cocktails and entertainment during the evening,” said board member Bette Larson, “plus a fashion show with clothing provided by The Doggy Bag, a secondhand store owned and operated by the Southeast Kansas Humane Society, as well as a wonderful silent auction with many valuable items.”
Kelly Passuri will provide music.
Tickets are $25; money can be saved by purchasing eight tickets for $175. Tickets are available at The Doggie Bag (816 N. Broadway in Pittsburg) or from board members. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
“We have 200 seats available, so there is limited seating,” said board member Bette Larson, “so purchasing your ticket/table early is the smart move.”
To learn more about Pawprints on the Heartland, call 620-232-0907 or go to its website, pawprintsontheheartland.org.
Address correspondence to Kevin McClintock, c/o The Joplin Globe, Box 7, Joplin, MO 64802 or email kmcclintock@joplinglobe.com.
