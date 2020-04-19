Kevin McClintock: Golden Paw treats mixes and 'fancy' dogs equally

I’ve often wondered what happened to dogs and cats when their owners died back in the old days, long before organized animal shelters existed in the U.S. Were they farmed out to a family member? Left to fend for themselves? Did something far worse happen to them?
Now when I’m thinking about this, it’s usually a hazy image in the back of my mind involving a log cabin somewhere in western Kansas during the 1840s, when dogs and cats were used more as tools for survival than pampered pets. Maybe, like the humans they shared their lives with, these domesticated animals were much more instinctual than they are today and could better fend for themselves.
Luckily, dogs and cats no longer have these kinds of worries, thanks to animals shelters across the region such as Joplin’s Golden Paw Pet Rescue.
Bindi, a 5-year-old heeler mix, is one of the latest lucky recipients of shelter rescue. She came to the shelter in March from distant Owasso, Oklahoma, after her owner sickened and tragically passed away. Now that’s more than 100 miles away, but Golden Paw’s motto has always been about helping all animals in need, no matter the circumstances surrounding their need.
“If (an animal) needs help, we will help them,” Golden Paw’s Alexis Prado said.
“We wanted to focus on (Bindi) because, a lot of times, we get a lot of large breeder dogs — fancy dogs — and sometimes people forget that we do more than just adopt out easy-to-place dogs.”
Which is spot on. Shelters do so much more than that. For example, Bindi came to the shelter with a noticeable limp. Turns out she’d suffered a fractured hip — “she may have had an injury and with owner being ill, they just never got it checked out,” Prado said.
The injury was beginning to heal on its own when Bindi underwent surgery to repair the hip, all paid for by Golden Paw — just another service our area shelters provide that so many people, sadly, aren’t aware of. This is why donations to area shelters are paramount, to help pay for costly surgeries such as the one Bindi underwent last week.
Personality wise, Bindi is a “sweetheart.”
“She loves everyone — dogs and cats — she’s great with everyone,” Prado said. “She’s not a high-energy dog. She’s a mixed-breed dog that’s adjusted well — she seems to be able to adjust well to any situation.
“She needed a place to go, and now she needs a new home.”
Hopefully, she’ll get it soon.
Overall adoptions at Golden Paw currently sit at 314 for the year.
To adopt Bindi, call Golden Paw at 417-623-0842 or visit its Facebook page for more information.
Address correspondence to Kevin McClintock, c/o The Joplin Globe, Box 7, Joplin, MO 64802 or email kmcclintock@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.