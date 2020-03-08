Kevin McClintock: Heads-up — Joplin Humane Society's popular low-cost vaccine clinic on the horizon

If you need to vaccinate your pets and life has forced you to keep kicking that can down the road, next Saturday is your chance.
The Joplin Humane Society’s low-cost vaccine clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the shelter that fronts South Main Street.
In other words, it’s time to get your pets vaccinated.
“We’re hoping to see a big difference in animals coming in through the back door having their vaccines,” said shelter director Connie Andrews.
The back door she’s referring to, by the way, is what shelter folks call it when dogs and cats are brought to the shelter by animal control officers.
“A lot of the animals that we see here are never vaccinated. So the first time they come, there are so many things going on inside the shelter at all times, and you just don’t know what they’re going to be exposed to or what they’re coming through the back door with,” she said.
The unprotected cats and dogs that our local shelters see aren’t former adopted shelter animals who’ve been abandoned to the streets or escaped from their homes; those animals would have already possessed a boosted immune system against diseases, Andrews said. The animals they’re seeing are most likely born in litters in backyards or beneath homes, are discovered by the pet owners and handed out to friends and relatives via social media call-outs or to strangers from the corner of a Walmart parking lot. Because these pups and kittens haven’t received the crucial shots, they are extremely vulnerable to sickness, particularly when being processed into a shelter.
“The (mother) has not ever been vaccinated, and she has this litter of puppies who absolutely have no immunity to anything, so they come in and they’re just sitting there, waiting to get sick. And we see it all the time.
“A lot of people, for some weird reason, do not get their dogs and cats vaccinated. I think people just don’t know — I hate to think it’s just because they don’t want to. We’re trying to educate them.”
The great thing about the vaccine clinic, which launched four years ago, is that it offers all the protections a pet might need without a painful punch to the pocketbook.
Dog vaccinations include: rabies, $10; canine distemper, $10; bordetella, $10; heartworm, $13; and heartworm preventative plus, $20.
Cat vaccinations include: rabies, $10; feline distemper, $10; and feline leukemia testing, $15.
Additional services include: general dewormer, $5; flea preventative, $12; and SmartTag microchipping, $20.
During that first year, Andrews said lines of area residents with their pets in tow snaked around the building to the back an hour before it started. “It was amazing,” she said. “We had no idea” it would be as popular as it’s become. If anything, the clinic’s popularity has grown each year after, with plenty of repeat customers who are keeping their pets updated on their various shots. Last year, they gave shots to 226 dogs or cats. Some pets just received the annual rabies shots; while others had the entire works. Still others had a registered microchip implanted.
“The people who come to us either don’t have a vet or they wouldn’t take their pet to the vet because of the expense. We’re not providing a full-service veterinarian office here — we’re just fixing animals so we can alleviate the problems all of these unwanted puppies and kittens coming in through (intake) have.
“To me, it’s a win-win for the entire community.”
Vaccine clinic information to remember:
• No appointment necessary, services given on a first-come, first-serve basis;
• Cash and credit cards accepted only;
• Dogs must be on a leash or in a carrier;
• Cats must be in a carrier.
Details: 417-623-3642 or go online at www.joplinhumane.org or the shelter’s Facebook page.
