Kevin McClintock: How to help animal shelters during the pandemic

Yes, the world’s a crazy and scary place right now, and if you’re like me, your mind’s being pulled in 73 different directions. And while the toilet paper-related memes on Facebook are about the only thing keeping me sane at the moment (please, keep ’em coming), we still have several immediate priorities keeping us on the tips of our toes: our loved ones, our jobs and — no thanks to knee-jerk hoarders out there — our freezers and pantries at home.
However, there is one sector of society in our favorite little corner of the world that could definitely use some of our love and undivided attention.
I’m talking about our local animal shelters.
If you’re a fan of this column, you know I wear my emotions on my sleeve when it comes to animals and the men and women who care for them at the six area no-kill shelters I regularly cover. Like many small businesses, COVID-19 has, and will continue to, wreak havoc on their bottom lines. Shelters, which rely heavily on the charitable goodness of others, are no exceptions. They need help. And below, I hope to give you the means to provide it.
But first, a dose of common sense from our friends at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s now mostly common knowledge that you can’t get the coronavirus from your pets. Likewise, you, as a human, can’t give the coronavirus to your pets. This current pandemic isn’t like the severe acute respiratory syndrome — SARS — or Middle East respiratory syndrome — MERS — examples of diseases caused by coronaviruses that originated in animals and spread to people. According to the CDC, “we do not have evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread COVID-19,” nor is there any evidence that animals or animal products imported into the U.S. pose a risk for spreading the virus.
Having said that, we still need to use caution — not out of fear of our pets but out of concern for our fellow human beings. Which means, as of right now, avoid petting someone else’s dog. Also, it’s a good idea to wipe down and disinfect all food or pet products purchased from local stores, just in the case other people’s fingers have touched the same bag or canister or can you chose to bring home. Make sense? As always, use caution with more than a twinge of common sense.
OK, with that done, read below for ways to help our area shelters during this time of crisis. As always, folks, stay safe.
• With at least some of you at home right now, temporarily serving as a foster family for a dog or cat in need is a heck of a way to push back the boredom of a self-quarantine. It’s also a good way to help small children learn much-needed life skills and responsibilities that they’ll use later in life, as well as building empathy for other living creatures.
• Nonprofit rescues that rely on donations are seeing an increased need right now after having to suspend all public fundraising efforts — such as the Joplin Humane Society’s annual Fur Ball fundraiser. These shelters will need money to help purchase the food and supplies they’ll need to take care of their four-legged charges, as well as cleaning the shelters as they prepare, soon, to open back up to the public. Just visit the website or Facebook page of our area shelters — the Joplin Humane Society; Golden Paw Animal Rescue in Joplin; the Carthage Humane Society; the Southeast Kansas Humane Society in Pittsburg, Kansas; Faithful Friends Animal Advocates in Neosho and the Second Chance Pet Rescue in Grove, Oklahoma. All have easy-to-find links for online donations. Even a small donation of $5 or $10 will go a long, long way.
• If it’s difficult for us to find a can of Lysol or four-pack of toilet paper out in the wild, think of what our area shelter workers and volunteers are facing when cleaning a shelter multiple times a day is paramount for building-wide safety. Food and supplies are needed year-round, of course, but they’re especially needed now.
• Be sure to follow local shelters and rescues on social media — websites, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter — and respond when and where you can. Because in the end, we’re all doing what we can to make sure the animals are safe.
