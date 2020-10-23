Kevin McClintock: Joplin shelter encourages adoption of black-furred cats during Halloween season

While numerous animal shelters nationwide are gearing up to place bans on the adoption of black-furred cats this Halloween season — fearing they’ll become victims of ritualistic animal abuse — one local shelter has completely embraced the opposite approach.
Officials with the Joplin Humane Society are encouraging people to come out to the shelter on North Main Street to adopt a black cat or dog. Why? Because these protective bans on cats and kittens are simply outdated, said shelter manager Connie Andrews.
Sure, ritualistic animal sacrifices were a common practice in America, she admitted — just 300-plus years ago.
“We’re not that way anymore, thankfully,” she said.
The only thing these shelters are successfully doing with their bans, she continued, is forcing a (black) cat to stay in a shelter and miss opportunities to be adopted out to a loving family.
“Our black cats do move very slowly, unfortunately,” Andrews said, adding that black cats often take two or three times longer to get adopted than other colored cats. “It seems like the cats move even slower than the black dogs. The cats just seem to be overlooked. I mean, they don’t have the fancy colors like the other cats do. So putting up barriers to keep them from getting adopted doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me.”
According to experts with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and other pet welfare organizations, a 2007 National Geographic article, “no confirmed data, court cases or studies to support the idea that serious Satanic cult crime even exists.”
But old myths die hard, Andrews said.
“Every October we have concerned people pleading with us to stop all black cat adoptions near Halloween. They have the very best intentions, but the unintended consequences are the perpetuation of the myth — which leads to black cats spending even more time in shelters without a forever home.”
Andrews said people who adopt dogs and cats from shelters like JHS have every intention to be good pet owners. Why? Simple — they must provide key information, such as getting pictures of their driver’s license and making them pass a detailed application process.
“We have a very thorough adoption process at the Joplin Humane Society,” said office manager Dana Taylor. “Each potential adopter meets with an adoption counselor before adoption approval. Our counselors follow the same approval policy for each adopter, whether the adoption is for a black car or a highly adoptable lap dog. This helps ensure that every pet is adopted into a home that truly wants them.”
“I just can’t imagine doing all that if I was a horrible person,” Andrews added, “just so I could get a cat and do something horrible to him.
“Are there people with bad intentions?” she continued. “We all know they are out there no matter the time of year. However, it’s been well documented by very reputable organizations that there is no reason to force any pet, but especially cats, to stay in the shelter and not be sent to a new loving family during the Halloween season.”
Starting tomorrow, the shelter will launch a special in which all cats or dogs that have black or orange on them, will be $25. Remember, that price covers all the adoption fees, such as vaccinations, rabies shots, microchip, etc.
“So we’re going to play up the black and orange and raise them up — see if we can people interested and coming in here … and find them a good home,” Andrews said.
If you want to adopt a black cat or dog, call 417-623-3642, check out the shelter’s Facebook page or visit the shelter at 140 E. Emperor Lane.
Address correspondence to Kevin McClintock, c/o The Joplin Globe, Box 7, Joplin, MO 64802 or email kmcclintock@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.