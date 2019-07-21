Kevin McClintock: Joplin shelter flooded with healthy cats and kittens

You can tell right away, from the moment you walk through the front doors, that the Joplin Humane Society is having a kitten problem.
Studding the north wall of the main entry room and spilling into the the welcome room are wheeled paddocks, each home to three or four kittens of all shapes, sizes and shades.
Before I could sit down with Tianna Fisher, shelter services manager, she grinned and asked me: “Want to talk about some cats?”
When I asked if the shelter had been bombarded with cats and kittens, she just shook her head: “Spay and neuter, people — spay and neuter.”
I don’t know how many times over the years I’ve written about these waves of cats and dogs swarming our area shelters and shelter officials’ repeated plea for pet owners to get their pets spayed and neutered. But each year, there are additional waves, larger than the last. When will the information finally sink in to the collective conscience?
It’s like seat belts from the 1970s. Sure, people put up a stink about them, some even clinging to the fact that not wearing them sometimes saved lives. But common sense prevailed in the end, and now everybody’s strapped safely into their vehicles.
When will the same thing happen with pet owners and their pets?
“I think people are finally starting to catch on,” Fisher said, which sounded encouraging. “We’re seeing some progress.”
The Joplin shelter operates two spay and neuter clinics each week — Tuesdays and Wednesdays — with 25 to 40 pets showing up at each clinic, Fisher said. Potentially, that’s 80 pets a week getting spayed and neutered. There’s sometimes a third clinic held on Fridays for cats only. Clinic costs are $35 for cats and $50 for dogs — there is a $10 deposit at the time of scheduling, and all pets are required to be current on their rabies vaccine, which is a service the shelter can provide with the spaying/neutering. Folks can call 417-623-3642, ext. 107, to schedule an appointment — animals are usually dropped off in the mornings, and they can be picked up in the afternoons — very similar, Fisher said, “to a vet visit. We’re here to help. And it also helps out our (area) vets because if we’re seeing these kinds of numbers, they’re being bombarded with spays and neuters, as well.”
The shelter’s spay and neuter clinic program was launched right after the May 22 tornado in 2011.
But still, new litters of kittens — and to lesser extent, puppies — continue to pour into the shelter.
“This has been pretty remarkable as far as the number of happy, healthy cats and kittens that we’ve seen,” Fisher said.
Usually, the shelter sees a lot of sick and unhealthy animals, unfortunately; “This year, we’ve been able to save so many because we do have an amazing foster program and some incredible fosters. We couldn’t do it without them.”
In June, the total number of animals that came in through JHS intake was 900 cats and dogs. Fisher said the normal monthly average is between 300 and 400.
“That’s unreal,” Fisher said, hearing that 900 number for the first time.
“We’re staying afloat, but it’s pretty intense,” she added.
The shelter has an adoption special in place right now: All cats older than 4 months are just $10; any cat younger than 4 months are $45. And remember, that adoption fee covers all age-appropriate vaccinations, deworming, microchipping, flea prevention, and spay and neutering — combined, that fee could easily be in the triple digits.
But this column wouldn’t be right without spotlighting at least one adoptable animal, and the lucky one this week is Tim. (Wow — “Monty Python” flashback here: “There are some who call me ... Tim.”)
Tim is an orange domestic shorthair tabby who is 10 to 12 weeks old and, according to Fisher, is “very friendly,” “extremely personable” and “curious and playful.” In other words, he’d make the perfect pet. And later, as I snapped photos of him, he even posed for me, squirming into all kinds of really cool, cute poses.
Tim, she continued, “is literally one of the hundreds of kittens we have available for adoption.”
Located on 140 Emperor Road in Joplin, JHS can be reached at 417-623-3642 or check out their popular Facebook page. They are open 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 1 to 6 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
