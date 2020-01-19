Emilee Schmitz is on a mission.
Well, 7,000 little missions to be exact.
See, Schmitz is one of just a dozen people selected from around the world who will hike the Great Western Loop, a 7,000-mile journey through portions of the western United States — all beautiful parts, true, but also all dangerous parts. And by doing so, she’ll be raising much-needed money for the Joplin-based Golden Paw Pet Rescue.
After a wee bit of research online, I discovered this so-called loop actually links portions of five famed hiking trails together, and has been described as “one of the most remote, beautiful, hostile and pristine environments” found on the continent.
Sponsored by The Push Beyond, Schmitz will begin her journey on Saturday, Feb. 1, from Cuba, New Mexico. It is expected she will take roughly 304 days to complete the loop — if she can. It’s a daunting task, and there’s always the risk of injury. Only two people have ever completed the hike full circle in less than a year.
Thankfully, Schmitz knows what she’s doing when it comes to long-distance walkabouts.
“I fell in love with long-distance backpacking when I completed the Pacific Crest Trail in 2018,” she said, adding the upcoming hike includes the 14,505-foot Mount Whitney as well as the Sierra and San Juan mountain ranges. “This challenge presented itself; it was an opportunity I just couldn’t pass up.”
Thinking about the hike that passes through nine western states — New Mexico, Arizona, California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado — can at times leave her with a stomach full of butterflies.
“When you think about any mileage as a whole it can be overwhelming,” Schmitz said. “But I have found that the trick for me is to not think about the total. Instead, I take it one day at a time, one step at a time.”
The reason Schmitz and the other hikers are devoting a year of their lives to this hike has everything to do with raising money for a charity of their choice. See, each Great Loop participant gets to hike — and by hiking, promote and generate money for a good cause. Schmitz is representing the dogs, the cats — even a guinea pig or two that comes a-calling from time to time — at Golden Paw (also known as Paws with Possibilities Animal Rescue).
“I knew that I wanted to choose a charity that would benefit animals,” the 36-year-old said. “I have seen the work that Golden Paw does in our community, and I wanted to do whatever I could to help them accomplish their goals.”
Schmitz, who grew up in McPherson, Kansas, works as a pet trainer at PetSmart in Joplin. She’s also the proud owner of three rescues — a 13-year-old husky mix named Bubba as well as two cats — Espresso, 12, and Latte, 11.
“I rescued each of my animals when they were young,” she said. “I can’t imagine my life without my pets. They bring so much laughter, joy, comfort and love into my life.”
During a recent visit to Golden Paw, I happened to run into Schmitz — nicknamed “Coins” — and team hiking partner Allison Short, also from Joplin, after they’d spent some time loving on the animals living there. They were kind enough to pose for a picture. The 29-year-old Short, a 911 dispatcher and experienced hiker, has chosen a different charity, though she obviously loves animals.
Hiking long distance, Schmitz said, “can be overwhelming to think about, but the idea that I could impact a charity by hiking and completing the whole thing is exciting and motivating.”
She said the best place for people to look for information about her upcoming hike is online at thepushbeyond.com.
Her specific charity link is https://donate.chip-in.us/?nonprofitId=110700. It has all the instructions needed to donate money to Golden Paw.
“If you would like to donate, I would encourage you to make a per mileage pledge or one-time donation,” she said, to help “raise money for pets in need.”
You can also read about her journey, including daily posts, on her Instagram page: @emileeschmitz.
In other news, something funny happened at Golden Paw on the last day of 2019.
The shelter was sitting at 999 adoptions for the past 12 months, which already was a shelter record at nearly 400 more adoptions more than last year’s total.
But Golden Paw’s Mary Green wasn’t happy with that total. She likes nice, round numbers. To that end, she desperately wanted to see that number bumped up to 1,000.
Jokingly, she was telling her co-workers and volunteers that they couldn’t leave for the new year without adopting one of the shelter’s cats or dogs.
“I didn’t want it to end the year at 999,” she said with a chuckle.
At six minutes to closing time, someone walked in to the shelter. Then, they walked back out with an adopted dog in tow. They’d reached their 1,000 mark.
“We were all jumping up and down,” Green said, doing dances. “We were so happy.”
Well done, Golden Paw!
