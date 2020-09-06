Kevin McClintock: Joplin woman launches online petition in animal cruelty case

When I first saw the picture on my Facebook page, it didn’t really register with me at time — a dog’s skull lying next to a dirty, chewed-up dog collar.
I just knew that it had something to do with a horrific dog abuse case and that Kelly Johnson, one of the kindest and biggest animal supporters you’ll find anywhere in the Four-State Area, was absolutely appalled and furious over what had transpired.
As I dug deeper into her post, which included a video of a house’s interior, I saw a scattering of bones atop a couch cushion. That’s when everything clicked into place — the dog skull, and the scattering of bones, were from the same dog. That, in essence, a starving dog had crawled up on that couch during the final moments of its life and had quietly slipped away.
There were actually two dogs left inside the home, without food, for more than a month’s time. The other dog, a Shepherd mix, only survived by eating his brother’s corpse. When the surviving pooch, originally named Dutch, was discovered and taken from the home on Highland Avenue, there was little left of his brother other than bits of hair, sinew and bones.
Unthinkably, this happened right here in Joplin.
“This is animal abuse in its cruelest form,” Johnson initially wrote.
“This horrific, unspeakable abuse took place” when the two dogs were abandoned and forgotten inside the home, while the owner allegedly resided in another county. “People arriving to the rescue said it was the most horrific scene they had ever witnessed.”
The 1-year-old Dutch was “smart enough to turn on a water faucet to keep from dying of thirst,” Johnson continued. “When all of this was discovered, the second dog was a corpse, and (Dutch) was as emaciated as a dog can be and still be alive.”
Currently, Dutch — who has been renamed Peter by Joplin Humane Society officials — is doing well at the shelter. According to Connie Andrews, shelter manager, Peter should fully recover, though he undeniably has a long road ahead of him.
“Peter is gaining weight but has a severe case of ringworm (on his tail and between the pads of his feet) from living inside the flooded home” for so long, Johnson said. “This will take weeks to treat.”
According to a recent JHS Facebook post, when Peter arrived at the shelter last Monday, he weighed 20.1 pounds. In a week’s time, he’d packed on 15 pounds.
“It was very hard for all of us the first few days he was here. We think because of all the time he spent in the flooded, disgusting house where he was found, is the reason he would not lay down for the first days he was here,” the post read. “He had big comforters in his kennel, along with a dog bed, but would not use them. Thankfully, after a couple days, he learned he was safe and we started finding him on his comforter with his head lying on his bed.”
“(Peter) is such a sweet dog that absolutely loves people, even though he’s been so mistreated,” the post continued. “(He) has been through so much in his short life and as we said last week, ‘he will never be mistreated again.’”
Understandably, Andrews can’t say much about the case because there’s now a push to convince Jasper County Prosecutor Theresa Kenney to file charges against the dog’s owner, ranging from neglect and abandonment to abuse and causing the death of an innocent animal.
“Let’s keep our fingers across that (local authorities) do the right thing,” she said.
At this time, officials have neither identified the owner nor decided if charges will be filed.
Johnson recently created an online petition asking for signatures and comments from outraged local residents. As of Thursday afternoon, 1,160 had signed it, along with 100-plus comments with more pouring in each day.
“I feel like, if this doesn’t get prosecuted to the full extent, that any laws we have (that) protect animals are meaningless,” Johnson said.
