Kevin McClintock: Kennel stressed dog looking for forever home

Last month was Adopt a Senior Pet Month, which is why I wrote last Sunday about the value of a senior dog over a puppy and how these older pets can fit so easily into our busy lifestyles.
I want to focus my attention this week on a senior dog named Aaron. But there’s a twist here. He’s not a senior because of his age but rather because of the amount of time he’s lived at the Faithful Friends Animal Advocates center in Neosho, waiting for a forever home that’s so far eluded him for the better part of two years.
He’s showing signs of stress because of it. Called stress laps, the 25-month-old dog makes dizzying circles inside his paddock at nights — it’s his way of coping with the stress of living inside a shelter environment where dogs come and go at odd intervals and humans pass by him with barely a glance.
“He’s a very active guy and very lovable and sweet guy,” said Jessica Leach.
It hits her right in the gut, emotionally speaking, when she watches people walk past the guy without stopping, sometimes because of those stress laps.
“I think, ‘If they just gave him a chance to play outside for a few minutes, it would be a completely different story for Aaron,’” she said with a sad shake of her head.
Boy, if I only had a penny for every time I’ve heard a shelter director say something like that over the years. Nonetheless, it’s so true.
“You don’t expect it,” Leach said of her feelings when a really good dog doesn’t get many looks from the public. “I mean, we spend all of our time with them, we know their personalities and how great and wonderful they are, but it’s hard to get that across to anybody on first glance.
That’s why she suggests that potential owners visit the shelter several times to spend time with the dog they’ve keyed on, to see how it behaves outdoors, on a leash or off a leash.
“I think that will cut down on a lot of the returns and things not working out. You can find out only so much from an application. Spending time with them makes a world of difference.”
Personality wise, this Jack Russell and Australian shepherd mix is “is so loving,” Leach said. “He’ll come up and put his paws up in your lap, but he’s not over-the-top energy.”
He has a big ball in the shelter’s play areas that he’s claimed for himself. “It’s so funny. The ball is bigger than his head, but he’ll pick it up and carry it around with him wherever he goes. If he’s out there in the yard and there’s another dog that … picks up the ball to play with it, he’ll go over to them and say, ‘Hey, you’re new here, but it’s my ball. If they throw the ball, I get it.’”
Aaron, who came to the shelter in May 2018, is one of the longest-lasting dogs at the shelter, alongside Maizee and Darla. It’s hard to type this, but he’s never felt the love of a human family nor lived inside a human home. But he’s great on a leash and loves the outdoors and does well with children. His adoption fee is $50; he is partially sponsored, and he comes vaccinated, neutered and microchipped.
Speaking of Leach, this Goodman resident has taken over director duties at FFAA beginning back in September. Many of you might know her for her work as a Newton County sheriff’s dispatcher.
“I just love animals,” she said. “I used to run my own pet rescue at home; we’d go pick them up, get them spayed/neutered and vaccinated and find them good homes with contracts — all of that was done out-of-pocket.” She said they had rescued scores of animals over several years. The very last dog they rescued, she said, was a 15-year-old husky who’d spent his entire life on a 2-foot chain. When he was brought home, he had hip dysplasia and was both blind and deaf. Called Grandpa, he lasted just two weeks at their home before he died.
“It was hard to watch … but he followed us around everywhere, like our shadow,” she said. “We gave him the best two weeks we possibly could have.”
She’s now brought that compassion and empathy toward animals to FFAA. The shelter will be a better place because of that.
If you’re interested in adopting Aaron, or any of the other 27 dogs or 29 cats who currently call the shelter home, call 417-592-2512 or visit the shelter at 11281 State Highway 86 in Neosho or visit its Facebook page.
